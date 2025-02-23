Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAID funds did not benefit Boko Haram, says U.S Ambassador to Nigeria

USAID funds did not benefit Boko Haram, says U.S Ambassador to Nigeria
USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first US-based, Africa-owned newspaper published on the Internet

The Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, Jr, has dismissed allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID  funds were directed to benefit the violent activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group. 

The Ambassador strongly stated: “Let me be clear, there’s no friend of Nigeria that has been stronger in its condemnation of the violence of Boko Haram and Boko Haram contempt for human life than the United States.”

He reminded his audience that ”We have labeled Boko Haram since 2013 a foreign terrorist organization, a designation that was designed to block Boko Haram from carrying out any asset transfers to the United States, allows us to arrest and seize members of Boko Haram and allows us to cooperate in investigations with the Nigerian government.” 

Republican Congressman and retired Brigadier General Scott Perry (of Pennsylvania) in February 2025 reportedly made the allegation.

The Ambassador reiterated:”We, I can assure you, have policies and procedures in place to  ensure that USAID funding, any of our assistance funding, whether it comes from USAID, the Department of Defense, the State Department, is not diverted to a terrorist group like Boko Haram.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued his executive order to eliminate the USAID.

Nigeria’s Federal Republic of Insecurity. By Chido Nwangwu

 

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,
By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Congo President announces unity government amid rising conflict in Eastern Congo Congo President announces unity government amid rising conflict in Eastern Congo
