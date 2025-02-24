Canada faces major labour shortages with 8.1 million job openings by 2033

Canada’s labour market is experiencing significant challenges, with an estimated 8.1 million job openings projected between now and 2033, according to a recent report from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

The report, based on data from the ESDC’s Economic Policy Directorate (EPD) and the Canadian Occupational Projection System (COPS), identifies over 100 occupations at risk of shortages. Key sectors expected to be most affected include healthcare, construction, and technology.

Key Drivers of Labour Shortages

The report highlights that 68% of job openings will be replacement positions driven by retiring workers. An aging population and increasing retirements are expected to create a substantial labour gap. Additionally, 2.6 million job openings will result from economic growth, further adding to workforce demands.

While 8.2 million job seekers are anticipated to enter the labour market by 2033, a mismatch between job supply and demand is expected. The most significant shortages will occur in industries requiring post-secondary education or specialized skills.

Sectors Facing Labour Shortages

Healthcare: The Most Critical Shortage

The healthcare sector is projected to experience the highest number of occupational shortages, with 38 roles identified as critical. These include:

Registered Nurses

Nurse Practitioners

Medical Sonographers

As Canada’s aging population increases healthcare demands, shortages in these professions are expected to intensify, placing further strain on an already burdened system.

Construction and Trades: Shortage of Skilled Workers

The construction and skilled trades sectors will also face significant shortages, with 25 occupations at risk. High-demand roles include:

Electricians

Plumbers

Heavy-Duty Mechanics

With Canada’s growing need for housing and infrastructure, skilled workers such as Welders (NOC 72106) and Carpenters (NOC 72310) will be essential to meeting development demands.

Technology and Natural Sciences: Innovation Driving Demand

The rapid expansion of technology and engineering sectors will further increase demand for specialized professionals. The report identifies 12 occupations at risk, including:

Cybersecurity Specialists (NOC 21220)

Civil Engineers (NOC 21300)

These positions are crucial for advancing Canada’s technological capabilities and maintaining global competitiveness.

Education and Social Services: Growing Workforce Needs

In addition to healthcare and construction, shortages are expected in education and social services. 11 occupations have been flagged, with particularly high demand for:

Secondary School Teachers (NOC 41220)

Early Childhood Educators (NOC 42202)

As Canada’s population grows, the need for teachers, social workers, and caregivers will continue to rise.

Addressing the Labour Shortage

As these workforce challenges intensify, employers may need to implement new strategies to attract and retain skilled workers. Immigration will remain a key component of Canada’s labour force strategy, helping to fill critical gaps across industries.

The full list of occupations facing shortages is available through the ESDC’s Canadian Occupational Projection System, offering valuable insights for job seekers navigating the evolving labour market.