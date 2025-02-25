UN Security Council adopts U.S. drafted resolution on Russia-Ukraine war

(Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council on Monday, February 24, 2025, adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The resolution takes a neutral stance on the conflict, reflecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker an end to the war.

The brief resolution underscores a shift in U.S. policy on Ukraine following Trump’s assumption of office last month, signaling a more conciliatory approach toward Russia. In contrast, the administration of former President Joe Biden had consistently led efforts at the United Nations to support Ukraine throughout the conflict.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, acknowledged “constructive changes” in the U.S. position on the war. Addressing the Security Council, he described the resolution as “not an ideal one” but considered it “a starting point for future efforts towards peaceful settlement.”

The 15-member Security Council had remained deadlocked throughout the war due to Russia’s veto power, preventing any collective action. However, the 193-member General Assembly has repeatedly reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while advocating for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in accordance with the U.N. Charter.

Earlier on Monday, the U.S. failed to secure General Assembly approval for the same three-paragraph resolution adopted by the Security Council. The resolution expresses mourning for the loss of life in the “Russia-Ukraine conflict,” reiterates the U.N.’s role in maintaining international peace and security, and calls for a swift resolution to the war.

While Security Council resolutions are legally binding, General Assembly resolutions, though non-binding, carry significant political weight, reflecting global perspectives on the war.

The U.S.-drafted resolution passed in the Security Council with 10 votes in favor. France, Britain, Denmark, Greece, and Slovenia abstained, while Russia, after failing to amend the text and vetoing European efforts to include explicit support for Ukraine, ultimately voted in favor.

“A Crucial Step Towards Peace”

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, welcomed the resolution, stating, “This resolution puts us on the path to peace. It is a first step, but a crucial one—one of which we should all be proud. Now we must use it to build a peaceful future for Ukraine, Russia, and the international community.”

Concerns Over Mediation Approach

Despite the resolution’s adoption, Trump’s approach to mediation has raised concerns among Ukraine and European allies, who fear that his focus on engaging Russia could sideline them in future negotiations.

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador, Barbara Woodward, emphasized the importance of defining peace terms, stating, “The terms of peace in Ukraine matter and must send a message that aggression does not pay. This is why there can be no equivalence between Russia and Ukraine in how this council refers to this war. If we are to find a path to sustainable peace, the council must be clear on the war’s origins.”

French U.N. Ambassador, Nicolas de Rivière, whose President Emmanuel Macron met with Trump in Washington on Monday, reinforced France’s commitment to Ukraine, stating, “While France is fully committed to peace in Ukraine, we call for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, and certainly not for the capitulation of the victim.”

Diplomatic Victory for Ukraine and European Allies

The General Assembly had earlier adopted two resolutions—one drafted by Ukraine and European nations, and another initially drafted by the U.S. but later amended by the assembly to include long-standing language in support of Ukraine. These votes marked a diplomatic victory for Ukraine and its European allies over Washington’s revised stance.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mariana Betsa, underscored the broader implications of the conflict, stating before the vote, “This war has never been about Ukraine only. It is about a fundamental right of any country to exist, to choose its own path, and to live free from aggression.”

The amended U.S.-drafted resolution garnered 93 votes in favor, with 73 abstentions and eight votes against. Russia’s attempt to amend the resolution to reference the “root causes” of the conflict was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the resolution drafted by Ukraine and European countries secured 93 votes in favor, 65 abstentions, and 18 votes against. Countries voting against the measure included Russia, North Korea, and Israel.