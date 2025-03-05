Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Germany halts development aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Germany halts development aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict
Members of the M23 rebel group stand guard, outside, at their position amid conflict between them and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 29, 2025

(Reuter) – Germany announced on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, that it has suspended new development aid to Rwanda and is reviewing its existing commitments due to Rwanda’s alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development stated that Berlin had informed Rwanda of its decision in advance and urged the country to withdraw its support for the M23 rebel group, which has been making significant advances in eastern Congo.

The Congolese government, United Nations experts, and Western nations have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels. However, Rwanda has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that it is merely defending itself against ethnic Hutu-led militias in Congo that pose a threat to Tutsis and Rwanda’s national security.

In response, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Germany’s decision, calling it “wrong and counterproductive.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“Countries like Germany that bear a historical responsibility for the recurring instability in this region should know better than to apply one-sided, coercive measures,” Rwanda’s foreign ministry said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

Germany had last pledged development aid of €93.6 million ($98 million) to Rwanda in October 2022 for the 2022–2024 period.

Since January, the M23 group has seized large areas of eastern Congo, including territories rich in valuable mineral resources. The ongoing conflict marks the most severe escalation of a long-standing crisis, which has its roots in the aftermath of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the struggle for control over Congo’s vast mineral wealth.

($1 = €0.9508)

You Might Also Like

Tensions rise in South Sudan as soldiers surround VP Machar’s home

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 combined points

Trump vows “swift and unrelenting action” in defiant address to congress

Trump administration backs Idaho’s abortion ban in emergency cases

Guinea-Bissau’s President Embalo announces re-election bid amid political crisis

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 combined points LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 combined points
Next Article Tensions rise in South Sudan as soldiers surround VP Machar’s home Tensions rise in South Sudan as soldiers surround VP Machar’s home
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Tensions rise in South Sudan as soldiers surround VP Machar’s home
NEWS

Tensions rise in South Sudan as soldiers surround VP Machar’s home

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 combined points
Trump vows “swift and unrelenting action” in defiant address to congress
Trump administration backs Idaho’s abortion ban in emergency cases
Guinea-Bissau’s President Embalo announces re-election bid amid political crisis
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad