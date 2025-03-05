LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 combined points

(Reuters) – LeBron James made history on Tuesday night, March 4, 2025, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points across the regular season and postseason.

James reached this milestone with a three-pointer early in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday night, he had amassed 49,999 points after scoring 17 in the Lakers’ 108-102 victory over the Clippers, securing the team’s sixth consecutive win.

At 40 years old, James continues to redefine the standards of basketball longevity. He remains the all-time leading scorer in both regular-season and playoff history, a testament to his sustained excellence over the course of his career.

Now in his 22nd NBA season—tying him with Vince Carter for the most seasons played—James has surpassed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who ranks second in combined scoring with 44,149 points across 20 seasons.

While most players experience a significant decline in performance as they approach their late 30s, James continues to defy expectations. His dominance remains evident, as he was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month earlier on Tuesday. In February, he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while playing over 35 minutes per contest, leading the Lakers to a 9-2 record and propelling them to second place in the Western Conference standings.

James currently ranks third in NBA history with 1,547 regular-season games played, trailing only Robert Parish (1,611) and Abdul-Jabbar (1,560). Should he remain healthy and opt to return for a record-breaking 23rd season, he is poised to surpass Parish next winter.

In addition to his regular-season achievements, James has played in 287 postseason games—more than any other player in NBA history. He became the league’s all-time playoff scoring leader on May 25, 2017, when he surpassed Michael Jordan’s record of 5,987 points during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.

On February 7, 2023, James also claimed the title of the NBA’s all-time regular-season scoring leader, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record of 38,387 points in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James’ unprecedented scoring ability is a product of his remarkable consistency. Following his performance against the Clippers, he has now recorded at least 10 points in 1,277 consecutive games—a streak that began on January 6, 2007, and remains the longest in NBA history.

Further cementing his legacy, James’ latest Player of the Month award was the 41st of his career, extending his own NBA record. Additionally, he became the oldest player ever to receive the honor, surpassing Karl Malone, who won it at age 37 in November 2000.