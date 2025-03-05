Trump vows “swift and unrelenting action” in defiant address to congress

(AP) – President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to enacting sweeping changes in the nation’s economy, immigration, and foreign policy during a defiant address before Congress on Tuesday. His speech, characterized by bold rhetoric and unwavering resolve, elicited visible dissent from Democratic legislators, some of whom held signs labeling his statements as “lies.” One lawmaker was ultimately removed from the chamber.

Trump’s prime-time speech underscored his ongoing influence in Washington, where the Republican-led House and Senate have largely aligned with his efforts to shrink the federal government and reshape America’s global standing.

At 99 minutes, the address marked the longest in history and served as a forceful reiteration of Trump’s campaign promises. He pledged to continue implementing radical changes to correct what he described as the failures of his predecessor. Directing much of his rhetoric at the Democratic lawmakers before him, he rarely addressed the American public, who have been grappling with the economic uncertainty of his policies.

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, delivering the Democratic response, acknowledged Americans’ desire for change but criticized Trump’s approach. “America wants change, but there’s a responsible way to make change and a reckless way,” she stated. “We can make that change without forgetting who we are as a country and as a democracy.”

Emboldened by overcoming impeachments during his first term, evading criminal prosecutions, and securing a firm grip on the GOP-led Congress, Trump has embarked on an aggressive mission to dismantle portions of the federal government, reshape international alliances, and impose tariffs that have ignited a North American trade conflict.

“It has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action,” Trump declared. “The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it.”

With billionaire adviser Elon Musk spearheading efforts to downsize the federal government, Trump vowed to “reclaim democracy from this unaccountable bureaucracy.” He warned federal employees against resisting his administration’s directives, threatening mass firings if necessary.

Seated in the House gallery, Musk received two standing ovations from Republican lawmakers as Trump exaggerated and misrepresented allegations of government overreach that Musk and his team purportedly uncovered.

The president also reiterated false claims that tens of millions of deceased individuals—some over a century old—were still receiving Social Security payments, prompting Democratic lawmakers to vocally challenge him with shouts of “Not true!” and “Those are lies!”

Trump’s speech came at a pivotal moment in his presidency, as voters who had returned him to office with hopes of tackling inflation are now facing economic turbulence. The S&P 500 has erased all gains made since Election Day, while consumer sentiment surveys indicate worsening concerns over inflation.

Despite warnings from economists about rising consumer prices, Trump appeared determined to double down on his trade policies. “Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them,” he asserted. Attempting to downplay concerns about inflation, he added, “There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much.”

Asserting that one of his “very highest priorities” was economic relief for working families, Trump blamed former President Joe Biden for rising costs of essentials like eggs and energy, while providing few specifics on his own solutions. He also called for an extension of his first-term tax cuts and increased federal funding for border security, including his proposed “mass deportation” initiative.

Trump took credit for his administration’s immigration crackdown, declaring, “It turns out all we really needed was a new president.”

Addressing Democratic lawmakers directly, Trump taunted them on tax policy: “I’m sure you’re going to vote for those tax cuts. Because otherwise, I don’t believe the people will ever vote you into office.”

Earlier in the day, Trump had imposed steep tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico—set at 25%—intended to pressure both nations into greater cooperation on fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. The move prompted immediate retaliatory measures, fueling fears of an escalating trade war. Trump also raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 20%.

As the president took the podium, Republican lawmakers erupted in chants of “USA! USA!” Their celebration reflected the party’s recent electoral dominance in the White House, Senate, and House. However, they now face the dual challenge of delivering on Trump’s ambitious agenda while averting a looming government shutdown.

Democrats, by contrast, remained seated and largely refrained from applauding as Trump was introduced. Throughout the speech, interruptions from the opposition led House Speaker Mike Johnson to intervene, calling for order. When Texas Representative Al Green refused to comply, Johnson ordered his removal from the chamber.

“It’s worth it to let people know that there are some who will stand up,” Green told reporters after being ejected.

Some Democrats held up protest signs reading “Save Medicaid” and “Protect Veterans,” seeking to spotlight elements of Trump’s policies they hope will resonate with voters. Others invited dismissed federal workers as guests, including a disabled veteran from Arizona, a health worker from Maryland, and a wildfire prevention specialist from California.

Trump also addressed his foreign policy shifts, particularly his decision to halt U.S. military aid to Ukraine. In a dramatic moment, he read aloud a letter he received that day from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting that Ukraine was open to peace talks following a tense Oval Office meeting the previous week. “We’ve had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace,” Trump said. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful?”

Additionally, Trump announced the capture of a suspect involved in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing that claimed the lives of U.S. troops during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

At 1 hour and 39 minutes, Trump’s speech set a new record for the longest annual address to Congress, surpassing Bill Clinton’s 1995 address of 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Among those in attendance in the House gallery with First Lady Melania Trump were guests such as 15-year-old Elliston Berry of Aledo, Texas, who had been the victim of explicit deepfake images sent to classmates.

Also present were relatives of Corey Comperatore, the former Pennsylvania fire chief who was killed while protecting his family during an assassination attempt on Trump last summer.

Republican lawmakers closed the night with chants echoing Trump’s rallying cry after surviving the attack: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”