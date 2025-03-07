Skoltech offers fully funded scholarships for international students

The Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) in Russia has announced 420 fully funded scholarships for international students for the 2025 academic year, offering 300 slots for master’s students and 120 for PhD candidates.

This prestigious scholarship covers full tuition fees and provides monthly living allowances, ensuring that students can pursue their education without financial burden.

According to DAAD Scholarship, Skoltech is offering financial aid to both master’s and PhD students, reinforcing its commitment to supporting global talent.

Comprehensive Benefits for Scholarship Recipients

The Skoltech Scholarship provides extensive financial support, including:

✅ Full tuition coverage for all selected MSc and PhD students.

✅ Monthly stipends:

MSc students: 40,000 rubles

PhD students: 75,000 rubles

✅ Free medical insurance for all scholars.

✅ One-time airfare ticket for international students.

✅ No requirement for standardized tests such as IELTS, GRE, or SAT.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

To qualify for the Skoltech Scholarship, candidates must meet specific academic requirements:

Master’s Program: Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or be in their final year of undergraduate studies.

PhD Program: Applicants must possess a relevant master’s degree in their field.

Language Proficiency: While standardized tests are not required, applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English, as all programs are taught in English.

Strong academic background in the chosen field is essential.

Application Process and Deadlines

The application process for the Skoltech Scholarship is straightforward and requires the submission of the following:

Online application with academic records.

Motivation letter and letters of recommendation.

Participation in an online examination or interview for shortlisted candidates.

Non-refundable application fee of $20 USD.

⏳ Application Deadlines:

Master’s program: July 15, 2025

PhD program: July 5, 2025

How to Apply

For detailed information on the application process, interested applicants can email inquiries to:

website.admissions@skoltech.ru

This scholarship presents a valuable opportunity for international students to pursue advanced degrees with full financial support, eliminating the financial constraints typically associated with higher education.