U.S. proposes social media disclosure for Green Card and visa applicants

(TravelBiz) – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has proposed a new rule requiring applicants for green cards and visas to disclose their social media handles as part of the immigration process.

Aimed at enhancing security screening, the proposal has sparked concerns regarding privacy and the potential misuse of personal data.

According to TravelBiz, the rule would apply to several immigration forms, including applications for U.S. citizenship, asylum, and adjustments of status from an H-1B visa to a green card. The USCIS has published the proposal in the Federal Register, inviting public comments over a 60-day period.

Social Media Disclosure on Immigration Forms

Under the proposed rule, applicants would be required to provide their social media handles on various immigration forms, including:

N-400 – Application for Naturalization

– Application for Naturalization I-131 – Application for Advance Parole

– Application for Advance Parole I-485 – Application for Green Card or Adjustment of Status

– Application for Green Card or Adjustment of Status I-589 – Application for Asylum

Additionally, applications for refugee status and petitions for the removal of conditional residency would also be subject to this requirement.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) states that this measure is part of broader efforts to strengthen security vetting by conducting more thorough background checks. However, immigration experts have raised concerns over the lack of clarity on how social media data will be interpreted and used.

Purpose Behind the Change

The USCIS argues that the proposed rule will enhance national security by allowing for a more comprehensive evaluation of applicants’ online activity to identify potential risks.

While positioned as a security measure, the proposal has raised questions about privacy protection and the effectiveness of social media activity as a vetting tool.

Impact on H-1B Visa Holders

Although the rule will not affect the I-94 Arrival/Departure Record used by H-1B workers for entry, it will impact those applying for a green card from an H-1B visa.

Form I-485, which is required for status adjustment to permanent residency, will include the social media disclosure requirement. Immigration experts advise H-1B visa holders planning to apply for a green card to be aware of this change, as it could have significant long-term implications.

Concerns Over Data Privacy and Interpretation

Immigration attorney Jonathan Wasden expressed concerns about how the USCIS will assess social media posts, stating:

“It remains unclear how USCIS will interpret posts, how long they will store data, or what guidelines they will use to flag concerns.”

Experts also warn that applicants may face denials based on social media activity taken out of context, raising further concerns about transparency and fairness.

“There is also a risk that applicants could face denials based on online activity that is taken out of context,” Wasden added.

The USCIS has initiated a 60-day public comment period to allow individuals and organizations to provide feedback on the proposal. The agency is seeking input regarding the rule’s necessity, effectiveness, and potential impact on applicants.

This period presents a key opportunity for stakeholders to raise concerns before the rule is finalized.

No Additional Costs, But Increased Scrutiny

The USCIS has clarified that the proposal will not impose additional costs on applicants beyond standard filing fees. However, the requirement for social media disclosure introduces an added layer of scrutiny, which may lead to delays or additional challenges during the vetting process.

Staying Informed About Changes

Individuals planning to apply for immigration benefits in the U.S. should stay informed about the proposed changes. USCIS will continue to provide updates, and those affected by the rule may consider consulting immigration attorneys to understand its potential impact.

With the public comment period open, now is a crucial time for concerned individuals to voice their opinions before the rule is officially implemented.