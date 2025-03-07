The Queens’ Hub premieres its International Women’s Day summit in Houston 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

An International Women’s Day Summit hosted by The Queens’ Hub will be held on March 8, 2025, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Houston, Texas. It is scheduled from 11 am to 3pm.

According to Deborah Umoren, Founder of The Queens’ Hub, “Our mission is clear— equip women with the strategies, networks, and resources needed to rise to the highest levels of leadership, wealth, and influence.”

Deborah is described as “a visionary entrepreneur and transformation strategist. She has a background in leadership development, business transformation, and governance.”

In a statement sent to USAfricaonline.com, the organizers note that “We are not just celebrating women’s achievements; we are building an infrastructure that ensures their continuous ascent across every sphere of influence.

The IWD event will convene an elite gathering of women leaders, executives, and change-makers.”

It will be hosted by communications strategist Ivy Okoro,. It will include a variety of keynote presentations and panel discussions. Along with Deborah, presenters for the summit include Temitope Okeseeyin and Lola Oyewumi.

The issues will include High-Level Leadership insights, Wealth and Influence Strategies, Elite Networking and Collaborations.