DR Congo offers $5 million bounty for M23 rebel leaders

(Africanews) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has announced a $5 million reward for the capture of three M23 rebel leaders, including former electoral chief Corneille Nangaa, military commander Sultani Makenga, and political leader Bertrand Bisimwa. The trio was sentenced to death in absentia last year on charges of treason.

Despite the bounty, their arrest remains unlikely as Rwandan-backed M23 forces continue to exert control over eastern DR Congo, seizing key cities such as Goma and Bukavu. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

DR Congo Seeks International Sanctions Against Rwanda

President Félix Tshisekedi has called for international sanctions against Rwanda, following a UN report alleging that Rwandan troops have been deployed to support M23.

Additionally, DR Congo has urged the United States to source minerals directly from its territory rather than Rwanda. Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of smuggling gold and coltan, essential minerals used in electronics manufacturing.

In response, Rwanda denies allegations of looting DR Congo’s resources but acknowledges supporting M23, citing concerns over alleged Congolese ties to the FDLR, a militia linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide. DR Congo has rejected these claims.

Rwandan Troops Allegedly Supporting M23 Rebels

According to a UN expert report, approximately 4,000 Rwandan troops are currently fighting alongside M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo, where the insurgents now control the capitals of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

M23 remains the most powerful of the numerous armed groups competing for control in eastern DR Congo. The region is home to trillions of dollars worth of untapped mineral resources, which are vital for global technology production.