Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

DR Congo offers $5 million bounty for M23 rebel leaders

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
DR Congo offers $5 million bounty for M23 rebel leaders

(Africanews) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has announced a $5 million reward for the capture of three M23 rebel leaders, including former electoral chief Corneille Nangaa, military commander Sultani Makenga, and political leader Bertrand Bisimwa. The trio was sentenced to death in absentia last year on charges of treason.

Contents
DR Congo Seeks International Sanctions Against RwandaRwandan Troops Allegedly Supporting M23 Rebels

Despite the bounty, their arrest remains unlikely as Rwandan-backed M23 forces continue to exert control over eastern DR Congo, seizing key cities such as Goma and Bukavu. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

DR Congo Seeks International Sanctions Against Rwanda

President Félix Tshisekedi has called for international sanctions against Rwanda, following a UN report alleging that Rwandan troops have been deployed to support M23.

Additionally, DR Congo has urged the United States to source minerals directly from its territory rather than Rwanda. Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of smuggling gold and coltan, essential minerals used in electronics manufacturing.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In response, Rwanda denies allegations of looting DR Congo’s resources but acknowledges supporting M23, citing concerns over alleged Congolese ties to the FDLR, a militia linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide. DR Congo has rejected these claims.

Rwandan Troops Allegedly Supporting M23 Rebels

According to a UN expert report, approximately 4,000 Rwandan troops are currently fighting alongside M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo, where the insurgents now control the capitals of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

M23 remains the most powerful of the numerous armed groups competing for control in eastern DR Congo. The region is home to trillions of dollars worth of untapped mineral resources, which are vital for global technology production.

You Might Also Like

Gabon’s interim President Nguema to face three challengers in April election

Trump confirms interest from multiple buyers in TikTok sale

Rising tensions in South Sudan threaten peace

Transcorp announces strong financial performance for 2024

Nigeria: 7 oil firms pledge to pay FG $37.4M by August – Reps

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Transcorp announces strong financial performance for 2024 Transcorp announces strong financial performance for 2024
Next Article Rising tensions in South Sudan threaten peace Rising tensions in South Sudan threaten peace
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Gabon’s interim President Nguema to face three challengers in April election
AFRICA

Gabon’s interim President Nguema to face three challengers in April election

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Trump confirms interest from multiple buyers in TikTok sale
Rising tensions in South Sudan threaten peace
Transcorp announces strong financial performance for 2024
Nigeria: 7 oil firms pledge to pay FG $37.4M by August – Reps
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad