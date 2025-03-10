Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Rising tensions in South Sudan threaten peace

Rising tensions in South Sudan threaten peace

(Africanews) – The international community has expressed growing concern over rising tensions in South Sudan, as divisions emerge within the country’s ruling coalition.

Contents
Renewed Conflict and High-Profile ArrestsUN Helicopter Attack and International Concerns

Recent clashes in the northeastern Upper Nile State between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar are jeopardizing the fragile power-sharing agreement that has maintained relative stability.

The unity government, established in 2018, was formed following a peace deal that ended a five-year civil war in which nearly 400,000 lives were lost.

Renewed Conflict and High-Profile Arrests

An armed group clashed with the South Sudanese army on Tuesday, leading to the arrests of two government ministers and a deputy army chief aligned with Machar. The incident has intensified fears that the country may be on the brink of another full-scale civil war.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the United States on Sunday ordered the evacuation of all non-emergency staff from South Sudan. A travel advisory issued by the U.S. warned that fighting is ongoing and that “weapons are readily available to the population.”

UN Helicopter Attack and International Concerns

On Friday, a United Nations helicopter came under attack during a rescue mission, resulting in the death of a crew member.

Amid escalating violence, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned on Saturday that the country was experiencing a dangerous regression, threatening years of hard-won progress.

“Rather than fueling division and conflict, leaders must urgently refocus on the peace process, uphold the human rights of South Sudanese citizens, and ensure a smooth transition to democracy,” said Yasmin Sooka, Chairperson of the Commission.

