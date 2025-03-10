Trump confirms interest from multiple buyers in TikTok sale

(Reuters) – Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that his administration is engaged with four different groups regarding the potential sale of Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok. Trump emphasized that “all options were good.”

The fate of TikTok has been uncertain since a law requiring its parent company, ByteDance, to either sell the platform on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on January 19. After assuming office on January 20, Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the law by 75 days.

When asked about the likelihood of a TikTok deal, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, “It could.” He added, “We’re dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it … all four are good.”

Potential Buyers Express Interest in TikTok

Neither TikTok nor ByteDance immediately responded to Reuters’ request for comment outside normal business hours.

The uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future has attracted several potential buyers, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, among others. Analysts estimate that TikTok, as a fast-growing business, could be valued at up to $50 billion.