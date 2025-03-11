Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman

Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman

USAfrica magazine (Houston) –  USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Adebowale Oyelekan to face a first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a 66-year-old woman, Victoria L. Olson, in a Lansing-area Walmart parking lot. 

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, March 8, 2025.  She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.

The Cook County in the Illinois State’s Attorney Office on March 11, 2025, approved a first-degree murder charge for Adebowale A. Oyelekan. 

He is identified by law enforcement agencies in the area as a 40-year-old man.

(Mr. Oyelekan’s photo published here on USAfricaonline.com was released by the Lansing Police Department)

Will Trump’s tariffs drive America to a catastrophic strategic blunder? By Chido Nwangwu

