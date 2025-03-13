Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

On Insecurity and hardship in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops tell Tinubu to do better

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
On Insecurity and hardship in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops tell Tinubu to do better
NCBC-Catholic-Bishop-conference-Nigeria

USAfricaonline.com : The Catholic Bishops’ Conference, during its first plenary meeting of 2025 in Abuja in March 8-12, 2025, condemned what it described as “an alarming prognosis of the state of the economy and the polity that sounded more like snippets from an outdated book.”

The  Bishops expressed concern regarding youth unemployment,insecurity, poverty, corruption, and electoral fraud. 

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said that the Conference of Catholic Bishops should note that ”that our country has made tremendous progress in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago. In terms of insecurity, Nigeria is more secure today than it was in 2023, thanks to our military and other security agencies and the strong leadership provided by President Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief.”

Onanuga added that “In the last two years, over 8000 criminals, bandits, armed robbers, Boko Haram terrorists, and kidnappers have been eliminated, and over 10,000 Nigerians, primarily women and children have been rescued from their abductors.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Judge extends block on Columbia student’s deportation amid free speech concerns

Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman

Akpabio’s senate and a child’s recollection. By Suyi Ayodele

Rivers State: A creeping descent into political Afghanistan. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

U.S. resumes military aid to Ukraine as Kyiv signals ceasefire readiness

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman
Next Article Judge extends block on Columbia student’s deportation amid free speech concerns Judge extends block on Columbia student’s deportation amid free speech concerns
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Judge extends block on Columbia student’s deportation amid free speech concerns
USAfrica-TRENDING NEWS

Judge extends block on Columbia student’s deportation amid free speech concerns

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman
Akpabio’s senate and a child’s recollection. By Suyi Ayodele
Rivers State: A creeping descent into political Afghanistan. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa
U.S. resumes military aid to Ukraine as Kyiv signals ceasefire readiness
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad