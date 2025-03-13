On Insecurity and hardship in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops tell Tinubu to do better

USAfricaonline.com : The Catholic Bishops’ Conference, during its first plenary meeting of 2025 in Abuja in March 8-12, 2025, condemned what it described as “an alarming prognosis of the state of the economy and the polity that sounded more like snippets from an outdated book.”

The Bishops expressed concern regarding youth unemployment,insecurity, poverty, corruption, and electoral fraud.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said that the Conference of Catholic Bishops should note that ”that our country has made tremendous progress in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago. In terms of insecurity, Nigeria is more secure today than it was in 2023, thanks to our military and other security agencies and the strong leadership provided by President Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief.”

Onanuga added that “In the last two years, over 8000 criminals, bandits, armed robbers, Boko Haram terrorists, and kidnappers have been eliminated, and over 10,000 Nigerians, primarily women and children have been rescued from their abductors.”