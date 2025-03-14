Nigeria: Police arraign whistleblower who exposed multi-billion naira fraud in Lagos

A Magistrate Court in Lagos State has granted bail to Ganiyu Olamiji Oyebanjo, the Special Adviser on Boundary Matters for Kosofe Local Government.

Oyebanjo was arrested by the Nigerian police for allegedly embarrassing and filing a petition against the council chairman, Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe. His arrest was carried out by officers from Zone 2 in Lagos around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, reportedly on the orders of the council boss.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the police arraigned Oyebanjo in court on charges of theft and possession of classified documents.

During the court session, Chief Magistrate Olanrewaju Olatunji granted Oyebanjo bail in the sum of ₦5 million, requiring two sureties.

“One of the sureties must provide a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), while the other must have at least ₦5 million in their account,” the court ruled.

A source also disclosed that before his arraignment, Oyebanjo was taken home by the police for a house search.

Corruption Allegations Against Council Chairman

Oyebanjo had previously filed a petition with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), accusing Chairman Ogunlewe and several council officials of misappropriating billions of naira.

Following the petition, the council chairman and other officials were invited and interrogated for several hours at the ICPC office on Okotie Eboh Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Monday, Oyebanjo alleged that the officials were involved in corruption, embezzlement, and contract inflation amounting to billions of naira.

“Yes, their invitation and subsequent interrogation for hours followed a petition I submitted to the anti-corruption agency on October 23, 2024, with copies of classified local government documents in my possession,” he stated.

In his petition titled:

“Petition Against Barr. Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe, Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government (aka The White Lion) and Other Local Government Co-Travellers Over Corruption, Criminal Breach of Trust, Unlawful Enrichment, Inflation of Contracts, Misappropriation of Public Funds, Forgery, Manipulation, Distortion and Doctoring of EXCO Minutes, and Threat to Life,”

Oyebanjo accused Ogunlewe of awarding contracts without due process, illegally enriching himself, and acquiring multiple properties within a few years of assuming office.

He urged the ICPC to request the Code of Conduct Bureau to compare the assets declared by the chairman before assuming office with those he has acquired since becoming council chairman.

“As part of its investigation, the ICPC invited me to its Lagos office on February 25, 2025, where I was interrogated, wrote a statement, and provided additional information,” Oyebanjo said.

“Two days after my visit to the ICPC Lagos office, Moyosore Ogunlewe and the Secretary to the Local Government, Fatai Gbadebo, were invited and quizzed by the ICPC over the corruption allegations.”

Efforts to Block Investigations

Oyebanjo alleged that while the ICPC has not yet concluded its investigation, several executive committee members of the council who were invited for questioning have failed to honor the summons.

“The executive members are key witnesses to the malfeasance perpetrated by the council chairman. Their interrogation by the ICPC will provide crucial insights into the allegations,” he noted.

He further alleged that after returning from the ICPC office, Ogunlewe had been making efforts to obstruct the investigation.

“I have reliably gathered that the chairman, after returning from the ICPC office in Lagos, has been making frantic efforts to block the invitation of executive members and council staff. He has also promised to give each of them a huge amount of money in exchange for false statements,” Oyebanjo claimed.

As the case continues, all eyes remain on the ICPC and the judiciary to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.