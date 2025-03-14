Fubara reschedules budget presentation, urges lawmakers to prioritize Rivers people

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has once again written to the Rivers State House of Assembly, proposing March 19, 2025, as the new date for presenting the state’s 2025 budget.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, Governor Fubara referenced his previous attempt to present the budget on March 12, which was unsuccessful due to being denied entry into the Assembly premises.

He explained that despite sending a soft copy of the notice and attempting to submit a hard copy through the Clerk, he and his delegation were locked out.

The governor emphasized that his actions were in line with a Supreme Court judgment, which he noted also mandated the Assembly to operate within constitutional boundaries.

He reminded the Speaker that the House had previously issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the budget presentation, even before he received a certified true copy of the judgment and enrolled orders.

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to governance despite the ongoing political crisis in the state. He called on all arms of government to perform their duties within legal and constitutional frameworks for the benefit of the people.

“No matter the depth of our differences, we believe the interests of the state and our people should take priority over political conflicts,” he stated.

In his letter, he formally notified the Speaker of his intention to present the budget on March 19 at 11:00 a.m. or at any other time deemed convenient by the House, expressing hope that his request would be favorably considered.

Budget Standoff Escalates

The standoff between Governor Fubara and the lawmakers intensified following the Supreme Court’s directive for him to present the budget to the Assembly led by Speaker Amaewhule.

On March 12, tensions escalated at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters when the governor arrived to present the budget but found the entrance gate locked. Security personnel at the quarters denied him entry, citing a lack of official communication between the governor and the Assembly. However, Governor Fubara insisted he had informed the lawmakers of his arrival.

‘Consider Rivers People’

Addressing the political impasse, Governor Fubara on Thursday appealed to the lawmakers to prioritize the interests of Rivers State and embrace peace.

“It is important at this stage that we all embrace peace,” Fubara said while commissioning projects in the Okrika Local Government Area.

He emphasized that peace was essential for effective governance and called on all dissatisfied political actors to move forward and ensure the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s February 28, 2025, decisions.

“The Supreme Court has made its judgment. We don’t have any option but to abide by it, and by the special grace of God, we have started the process.

“We are appealing to other parties: consider the interest of Rivers State. The only thing that we owe this state is peace and development.

“I am open any day, any time for total peace in our state because if I have to govern well, there is the need for peace,” he added.