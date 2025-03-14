UNIPORT Pro-Chancellor commends Governor Otti’s commitment to better Abia State

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has praised Governor Alex Otti for his remarkable achievements across various sectors in under two years in office.

He also urged other states in the federation to emulate Governor Otti’s commitment to education, citing his allocation of 20% of the 2024 and 2025 budgets to the sector.

According to a press statement signed by Ctz. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Senator Ohuabunwa made these remarks during a courtesy visit to Governor Otti, accompanied by members of the university’s governing council and management team.

Commendation for Education Investment

“You know when we speak, people would listen, not only in Abia State, not only in Nigeria, even within the ECOWAS Sub-region,” Ohuabunwa stated.

“We’ve seen the [allocation of 20% of the annual budget to education], and we are asking him to do more.

“I’m not here as a politician but as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, which is an educational institution. This is our way of appreciating him and advising him to continue prioritizing education.”

He emphasized that, having been involved in Abia’s political landscape since 1999, his assessment of the governor’s performance was based on firsthand knowledge.

“So, what I’m saying is that within 21 months, I think Dr. Alex Otti has done well and he is doing well. What we are saying is that we are encouraging him to do more,” he added.

Collaboration with UNIPORT

Senator Ohuabunwa lauded Governor Otti’s service, describing him as one of UNIPORT’s most distinguished alumni. He highlighted the university’s willingness to collaborate with the Otti administration, including facilitating access for Abia students to pursue their academic ambitions at UNIPORT.

“We are proud of him not just as a governor but for his academic excellence during his time in the university. He distinguished himself in the banking industry and continued to identify with his alma mater,” he said.

He extended an invitation to Governor Otti for UNIPORT’s golden jubilee celebration later this year, noting that the university will launch a ₦10 billion endowment fund to address infrastructural needs during the event.

Governor Otti’s Response

In his response, Governor Alex Otti stated that his administration’s efforts over the past 21 months have been aimed at restoring the dignity of the people of Abia State.

He congratulated Senator Ohuabunwa on his appointment as Pro-Chancellor and commended his dedication to strengthening the university.

Governor Otti also lauded UNIPORT for its 50 years of academic excellence and pledged to support the institution in collaboration with other alumni.