Angolan President calls for ceasefire in Eastern DRC ahead of peace talks

Angolan President calls for ceasefire in Eastern DRC ahead of peace talks
President of Angola Joao Lourenco looks on during a ceremony at the Invalides monument, in Paris, Thursday Jan. 16, 2025 AP: Photo

(Africanews) – Angolan President João Lourenço, who currently serves as the chair of the African Union, has called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Lourenço urged all parties to halt hostilities starting at midnight local time on Sunday to create a conducive environment for upcoming peace negotiations.

According to a statement from the Angolan presidency, the ceasefire must include an end to all hostile actions against civilians and a cessation of any attempts to gain new positions in the conflict zone. The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Luanda, Angola, on March 18, marking the first meeting between the DRC government and the M23 rebels in three years.

While the DRC government has yet to officially confirm its participation, the M23 has expressed support for Angola’s peace initiative and has called on President Felix Tshisekedi to publicly commit to direct negotiations.

The conflict in eastern DRC has intensified in recent months, with M23 rebels capturing key towns in North and South Kivu provinces. This escalation has displaced thousands of civilians, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Despite diplomatic efforts, violence between the DRC military and M23 rebels persists, underscoring the urgent need for meaningful dialogue.

