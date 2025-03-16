DRC to send delegation to Angola for peace talks amid escalating conflict

(Reuters) – The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will send a delegation to Angola on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, for talks aimed at resolving the escalating conflict with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in the east, the Congolese presidency announced on Sunday.

Angola previously stated that direct peace negotiations between the DRC government and M23 rebels would begin in the capital, Luanda, on March 18.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who has long refused dialogue with M23, has been reconsidering his stance following a series of military setbacks and waning regional support.

“At this stage, we can’t say who will make up the delegation,” said presidential spokesperson Tina Salama.

M23 acknowledged receiving Angola’s invitation, but its spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, did not confirm whether the group would participate. Following the announcement of the talks, M23 issued several demands, including a request for President Tshisekedi to publicly commit to direct negotiations.

Angola has been working to mediate a ceasefire and ease tensions between the DRC and Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group—a charge Rwanda denies.

The conflict in eastern DRC, which has persisted for decades, stems from the aftermath of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the ongoing battle for control of the region’s vast mineral wealth. The situation has significantly deteriorated this year, with M23 gaining territory it had never previously controlled, including strategic cities and numerous smaller localities.

The Congolese government reports that at least 7,000 people have been killed since January, while the United Nations estimates that at least 600,000 have been displaced since November.

On Saturday, Angolan President João Lourenço urged all parties to cease hostilities from midnight to facilitate the negotiations.

“The ceasefire must include all possible hostile actions against the civilian population and the occupation of new positions,” Lourenço said in a statement.

However, ceasefire agreements have frequently been violated by both the DRC and M23. Fighting appeared to continue on Sunday, with a local official reporting clashes in the Walikale region.