Ethiopia-Djibouti railway strengthens trade and logistics sector

(Xinhua) – Senior Ethiopian officials have stated that the Chinese-built Ethiopia-Djibouti railway is pivotal in streamlining Ethiopia’s logistics sector and serves as a “crucial artery” for the country’s import-export trade.

These remarks were made during a meeting on Saturday with stakeholders from Ethiopia’s transport and import-export logistics sector.

Modernizing Ethiopia’s Logistics Sector

Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime, emphasized that the East African nation is actively working to modernize its transport and logistics sector as part of its broader ambition to transform its import-export trade.

He highlighted the 752-kilometer Ethiopia-Djibouti railway as a key driver of this national effort, underscoring the need to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of transport and logistics services, particularly through railway infrastructure.

Boosting Trade Efficiency and Reliability

Experts and policymakers at the meeting acknowledged the railway’s significant contributions to Ethiopia’s import-export sector. Since its inauguration in January 2018, the Chinese-built railway has substantially improved service speed and reliability as a multimodal logistics operator.

Takele Uma, Chief Executive Officer of the Ethio-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway Share Company (EDR), noted that the electrified railway is increasingly becoming the preferred mode of transport for businesses engaged in international trade, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of both Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Underscoring the railway’s critical role in facilitating trade, Uma described it as “a crucial artery for our trade,” ensuring smoother, faster, and more efficient inland-to-overseas transactions.

Expanding Services for Seamless Logistics

EDR has recently unveiled a new platform designed to connect exporters and importers with integrated logistics solutions, including inland shipping, access to ports in Djibouti, and global trade destinations. The company’s expanded capabilities now include multinational operations, freight forwarding, and customs clearance services.

Since its launch, the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway has continued to enhance its freight market and service offerings. It now provides specialized services such as cold-chain transportation, commuter trains for rural communities, and dedicated trains for automobile transportation.