Nigeria: Senator Natasha alleges planned arrest over IPU meeting participation

(PTimes) – Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that Nigerian security officials are planning to arrest her upon her return to the country.

Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan claims the move is linked to her participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting held in New York on March 11, where she raised concerns about her suspension from the Senate and allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Sunday, March 16, 2025, she stated, “I’m aware there are plans underway to have me arrested as soon as I arrive in Abuja.” Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan, who remains in the United States following the IPU meeting, did not specify which security agency was allegedly behind the plot.

Security Agencies Investigate Senator’s IPU Attendance

It was previously reported that Nigeria’s internal and external intelligence agencies have launched an investigation into how Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan gained access to the IPU meeting without an official nomination.

A senior government official and two top security officials involved in the inquiry disclosed that the State Security Service (SSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are working to determine how she attended the international meeting without approval, who facilitated her trip and accreditation, and whether her participation was orchestrated to embarrass Nigeria’s government and people.

Allegations at the IPU Meeting

On March 11, Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan attended the IPU meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where she alleged that her suspension from the Senate was politically motivated to silence her for speaking out against misconduct within the legislative chamber. She also sought international intervention.

In response, IPU President Tulia Ackson stated that the parliamentary body would investigate the matter while allowing the Nigerian Senate to present its side of the story.

However, Nigerian delegate Kafilat Ogbara countered Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims, addressing journalists at the UN secretariat the following day. Mrs. Ogbara, Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, read a letter from Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, stating that Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was due to violations of Senate Standing Rules during plenary sessions, not because of her allegations against Mr. Akpabio.

Alleged Attempt to Remove Senator from UN Premises

Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan also alleged that shortly after her speech at the IPU meeting, the Senate President sent three officials, led by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in New York, to forcibly remove her from the United Nations premises.

“The Senate President Akpabio sent three staff headed by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian embassy in New York to evacuate me from the United Nations premises right after my speech. I was rescued by parliamentarians from other countries and the security,” she claimed.

Efforts to reach the Senate President for comments were unsuccessful. His spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, did not respond to calls or messages from PREMIUM TIMES. Similarly, the Senate’s spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, was unreachable as his mobile phone did not connect.