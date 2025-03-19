Controversy erupts over Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State

The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu has elicited mixed reactions across the country. While some support the move as a necessary response to escalating insecurity, others condemn it as politically motivated and unconstitutional.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, has further polarized opinions among political stakeholders, civil society groups, and residents of the state.

Rivers State has been grappling with heightened political tensions in recent months, marked by violent clashes between rival factions, governance disputes, and security concerns. The power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his political opponents led to a breakdown in governance, prompting federal intervention.

According to Nairametrics, President Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency is based on Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, which grants the president the authority to take such measures in cases of grave security threats, natural disasters, or governance breakdowns.

Support for the Declaration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed support for the president’s decision, arguing that the deteriorating security situation in Rivers State necessitated urgent federal intervention.

In a statement signed by APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, the party stated, “President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and leadership in forestalling a looming breakdown of law and order in the state.”

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle, also strongly backed the declaration, emphasizing its necessity in restoring stability to the state’s turbulent political landscape.

Similarly, Jude Idimogu, a former two-term Lagos State House of Assembly member, commended President Tinubu for the move. He asserted that the political crisis caused by the feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, warranted swift intervention.

“The President has taken the right action, but for me, it is even too late because these signs have been there,” Idimogu stated. “My fear is that Rivers is a melting point for Nigeria, particularly in terms of crude oil exploration, and some people might want to cause trouble as a result of the declaration.”

Opposition to the Declaration

However, the declaration has been met with strong criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), civil society organizations, and human rights groups, who argue that it constitutes an overreach of federal power and threatens Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement, PDP National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba described the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated, accusing the president of attempting to undermine the Rivers State government.

“The PDP outrightly rejects this attempt by the President to override the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and undermine the votes and will of the people of Rivers State by seeking to depose a democratic government and foist an undemocratic rule in the State,” Ologunagba declared.

The PDP also criticized the appointment of retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as interim governor, calling it “a clear attack on our nation’s democracy and an abrogation of the votes and democratic rights of the people of Rivers State.”

Former Vice President and PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also denounced the declaration in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Anyone paying attention to the unfolding crisis knows that Bola Tinubu has been a vested partisan actor in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers. His blatant refusal or calculated negligence in preventing this escalation is nothing short of disgraceful.”

NBA Condemns Tinubu’s Action

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has also voiced concerns about the constitutional implications of the declaration. In a statement signed by NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the association criticized the suspension of the elected governor, deputy governor, and members of the state legislature for six months.

“The 1999 Constitution does not grant the President the power to remove an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of a state’s legislature under the guise of a state of emergency,” Osigwe stated. “Rather, the Constitution provides clear procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor under Section 188. Similarly, the removal of members of the House of Assembly and dissolution of parliament is governed by constitutional provisions and electoral laws, none of which appear to have been adhered to in the present circumstances.”

He further noted that a state of emergency declaration does not automatically assume validity, as it requires legislative ratification within a defined timeframe.

Calls for Dialogue and Restraint

Amid the controversy, there have been calls for dialogue and restraint from all parties involved. Political analysts have urged both the federal and state governments to collaborate in addressing the security challenges in Rivers State without undermining democratic principles.

As tensions remain high, the situation in Rivers State continues to evolve, with many closely monitoring the federal government’s next course of action.