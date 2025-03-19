Nigerian stock market declines as all-share index drops for third consecutive day

The All-Share Index (ASI) closed in negative territory on March 18, 2025, declining by 423.48 points to settle at 105,375.69. This marks the third consecutive day of losses, representing a 0.40% decrease from the previous day’s close of 105,799.17.

Accompanying the downturn was a significant decline in trading volume, which fell by 26.7%—from 477.5 million shares traded the previous day to 349.9 million.

Market Performance Overview

Market capitalization followed the downward trend, closing at N66.07 trillion, down from N66.3 trillion. Despite this, the index continues to hold above the N66 trillion threshold.

Amid market fluctuations, NEIMETH and NNFM emerged as the top gainers, appreciating by 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively. In contrast, BUACEMENT and ELLAHLAKES recorded significant losses, declining by 10.00% and 4.82%.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 105,375.69 points

105,375.69 points Previous ASI: 105,799.17 points

105,799.17 points Day Change: -0.40%

-0.40% Year-to-Date Performance: +2.38%

+2.38% Volume Traded: 349.9 million shares

349.9 million shares Market Capitalization: N66.07 trillion

Top Gainers

NEIMETH: +10.00% to N2.97

+10.00% to N2.97 NNFM: +9.99% to N79.80

+9.99% to N79.80 CUSTODIAN: +9.69% to N21.50

+9.69% to N21.50 SUNUASSUR: +7.99% to N5.00

+7.99% to N5.00 GUINEAINS: +7.69% to N0.70

Top Losers

BUACEMENT: -10.00% to N83.70

-10.00% to N83.70 ELLAHLAKES: -4.82% to N3.16

-4.82% to N3.16 REGALINS: -4.41% to N0.65

-4.41% to N0.65 WEMABANK: -4.19% to N10.30

-4.19% to N10.30 OMATEK: -2.99% to N0.65

Trading Volume

Daily trading volume decreased by 26.7%, dropping from 477.5 million shares to 349.9 million.

ACCESSCORP led the market in trading volume with 36.7 million shares , followed by UNIVINSURE with 30 million shares .

led the market in trading volume with , followed by with . FIDELITYBK also saw strong activity, trading 28.8 million shares .

also saw strong activity, trading . JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK recorded 22 million and 19.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading Value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK led with transactions worth N929.9 million.

ACCESSCORP followed with N847.2 million .

followed with . GTCO and ARADEL recorded N815.6 million and N803 million , respectively.

and recorded and , respectively. NAHCO rounded out the top five with N759.3 million in transactions.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

In the SWOOT category, BUACEMENT fell by 10% , while OANDO declined by 0.69% .

category, fell by , while declined by . Within the FUGAZ sector: ZENITHBANK gained 0.42% . UBA declined by 2.61% . FIRSTHOLD dropped 2.28% . ACCESSCORP fell by 0.64% . GTCO slipped by 0.25% .

sector:

Market Outlook

The All-Share Index is currently in a retracement phase as it attempts to maintain the 105,000-point threshold. If the market is not considered overbought, this could present buying opportunities for investors looking to enter at lower price levels.