Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Nigerian stock market declines as all-share index drops for third consecutive day

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigerian stock market declines as all-share index drops for third consecutive day

The All-Share Index (ASI) closed in negative territory on March 18, 2025, declining by 423.48 points to settle at 105,375.69. This marks the third consecutive day of losses, representing a 0.40% decrease from the previous day’s close of 105,799.17.

Contents
Market Performance OverviewMarket SummaryTop GainersTop LosersTrading VolumeTrading ValueSWOOT and FUGAZ PerformanceMarket Outlook

Accompanying the downturn was a significant decline in trading volume, which fell by 26.7%—from 477.5 million shares traded the previous day to 349.9 million.

Market Performance Overview

Market capitalization followed the downward trend, closing at N66.07 trillion, down from N66.3 trillion. Despite this, the index continues to hold above the N66 trillion threshold.

Amid market fluctuations, NEIMETH and NNFM emerged as the top gainers, appreciating by 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively. In contrast, BUACEMENT and ELLAHLAKES recorded significant losses, declining by 10.00% and 4.82%.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Market Summary

  • Current ASI: 105,375.69 points
  • Previous ASI: 105,799.17 points
  • Day Change: -0.40%
  • Year-to-Date Performance: +2.38%
  • Volume Traded: 349.9 million shares
  • Market Capitalization: N66.07 trillion

Top Gainers

  • NEIMETH: +10.00% to N2.97
  • NNFM: +9.99% to N79.80
  • CUSTODIAN: +9.69% to N21.50
  • SUNUASSUR: +7.99% to N5.00
  • GUINEAINS: +7.69% to N0.70

Top Losers

  • BUACEMENT: -10.00% to N83.70
  • ELLAHLAKES: -4.82% to N3.16
  • REGALINS: -4.41% to N0.65
  • WEMABANK: -4.19% to N10.30
  • OMATEK: -2.99% to N0.65

Trading Volume

Daily trading volume decreased by 26.7%, dropping from 477.5 million shares to 349.9 million.

  • ACCESSCORP led the market in trading volume with 36.7 million shares, followed by UNIVINSURE with 30 million shares.
  • FIDELITYBK also saw strong activity, trading 28.8 million shares.
  • JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK recorded 22 million and 19.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading Value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK led with transactions worth N929.9 million.

  • ACCESSCORP followed with N847.2 million.
  • GTCO and ARADEL recorded N815.6 million and N803 million, respectively.
  • NAHCO rounded out the top five with N759.3 million in transactions.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

  • In the SWOOT category, BUACEMENT fell by 10%, while OANDO declined by 0.69%.
  • Within the FUGAZ sector:
    • ZENITHBANK gained 0.42%.
    • UBA declined by 2.61%.
    • FIRSTHOLD dropped 2.28%.
    • ACCESSCORP fell by 0.64%.
    • GTCO slipped by 0.25%.

Market Outlook

The All-Share Index is currently in a retracement phase as it attempts to maintain the 105,000-point threshold. If the market is not considered overbought, this could present buying opportunities for investors looking to enter at lower price levels.

You Might Also Like

Controversy erupts over Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State

USAfrica: Who advised Nigeria’s President Tinubu to do this? By Sen. Babafemi Ojudu

Text: Tinubu Declares State of Emergency in Rivers State, Suspends Fubara, Deputy, House Members

U.S. faces STEM workforce shortage amid H-1B visa debate

A journey through Ogoni, the Titusville of Nigeria. By Suyi Ayodele

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Controversy erupts over Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State Controversy erupts over Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Controversy erupts over Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State
POLITICS

Controversy erupts over Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration in Rivers State

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Who advised Nigeria’s President Tinubu to do this? By Sen. Babafemi Ojudu
Atiku says Tinubu’s “failure, political manipulation” fueled crises in Rivers
Text: Tinubu Declares State of Emergency in Rivers State, Suspends Fubara, Deputy, House Members
U.S. faces STEM workforce shortage amid H-1B visa debate
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad