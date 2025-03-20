BREAKING: House of Reps endorses Tinubu’s State of Emergency in Rivers State

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The decision was made during a plenary session on Thursday, where 243 lawmakers debated the presidential proclamation aimed at addressing escalating political unrest and violence in the oil-rich state. Following extensive deliberations, the resolution was passed via a voice vote, with the majority in favor.

Lawmakers’ Justifications and Concerns

Supporters of the state of emergency emphasized the urgent need to address the security challenges in Rivers State. They argued that the declaration would allow the federal government to deploy additional security resources, restore order, and protect Nigeria’s economic interests, given the state’s critical role in oil production.

However, some lawmakers voiced concerns about potential abuse of power and the impact on civil liberties. They urged strict oversight to ensure that the emergency powers are exercised within constitutional limits and only for the necessary duration.

Economic and Security Implications

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, defended the declaration during a press briefing, stating that it was a necessary step to prevent a total collapse of governance in Rivers State. He highlighted the need to protect the nation’s economic stability, given the state’s importance to oil production and export activities.

The federal government has assured that measures will be taken to safeguard key infrastructure and ensure the continued flow of oil. Analysts have noted that stabilizing Rivers State is essential to preventing further disruptions in the economy.

Background and Presidential Justification

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, citing escalating political violence and threats to public safety. The decision follows months of clashes between rival political factions, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

As part of the emergency measures, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have been suspended for an initial six-month period.

To oversee the state during this period, Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (rtd) as the military administrator. The president cited Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which grants him the power to declare a state of emergency in situations of national danger, disaster, or threats to public order.

While the endorsement by the House of Representatives strengthens the legal backing for the state of emergency, concerns over its implementation and effects on governance in Rivers State remain a subject of national debate.