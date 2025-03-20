Air Peace slashes Nigeria-London airfares by N600,000, offers extra luggage allowance

Air Peace Ltd. has announced a significant reduction in airfares on its Nigeria-London route, offering travelers up to N600,000 in savings.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, disclosed the price slash in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According to Ndiulo, the offer is part of the airline’s latest promotional campaign aimed at making international travel more affordable for Nigerians.

Promo Details and Extra Perks

As part of the promotion, travelers will also receive an exclusive one-piece free extra luggage allowance. The offer runs until March 31, while the extended travel period remains valid until April 15.

Passengers from cities including Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri, Anambra State, must first connect through Lagos before boarding flights to London Gatwick.

New Promo Fares

A check on Air Peace’s booking platform reveals that, within the promotional period, economy-class ticket prices from these domestic locations to London Gatwick start at N965,500 to N975,500. Business-class fares are set at approximately N2.38 million, depending on seat availability.

Air Peace’s Impact on Nigeria-London Travel

Since launching its Lagos-London route on March 30, 2024, Air Peace has been instrumental in providing more affordable travel options. At its debut, the airline introduced competitive fares, with economy-class tickets priced at N1.2 million—far below the N3–5 million typically charged by foreign airlines. Business-class fares were set at N4.5 million, making premium travel more cost-effective.

By April 2024, Air Peace expanded its Lagos-Gatwick service, allowing passengers from multiple Nigerian cities to connect through Lagos before flying to London. In December 2024, the airline extended its connectivity to Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, enhancing international travel access for Southeast Nigeria.

Competitive Pricing and Industry Response

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema previously noted that foreign airlines on the same route responded to Air Peace’s competitive fares by significantly reducing their own ticket prices. Some competitors reportedly slashed fares below Air Peace’s rates in an apparent bid to undercut the airline’s market share.

With this latest price reduction and additional luggage allowance, Air Peace continues to solidify its presence in the international aviation sector, providing Nigerians with cost-effective and convenient travel options.