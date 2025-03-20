Nigeria: Labour Unions condemn State of Emergency in Rivers State, call Tinubu’s action “unlawful”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have strongly criticized the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it an unconstitutional act and a direct assault on democracy.

In a joint statement issued by NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero and TUC President Engineer Festus Osifo, the unions denounced the purported suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the State House of Assembly, warning that such actions threaten Nigeria’s democratic governance.

Labour Unions Reject Emergency Declaration

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) unequivocally condemn Mr. President’s hasty and unconstitutional declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. The purported suspension or removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly is not only unlawful but a direct assault on democracy,” the statement read.

The labour leaders argued that the decision undermines constitutional governance, sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens the autonomy of subnational governments.

Political Crisis in Rivers State

The crisis in Rivers State stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The tension has led to governance disruptions and heightened security concerns.

In response, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency, suspending elected officials for an initial six-month period. He appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (retd.), former Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs.

Violation of Constitutional Provisions

The NLC and TUC cited Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), arguing that the process for declaring a state of emergency must follow strict legal guidelines.

“This action blatantly violates the provisions of Part II, Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution and constitutes an overreach of executive power,” the unions stated.

They accused the federal government of acting arbitrarily, stating that “No democratic society can thrive where elected leaders are removed at the whims of the President.”

Call for Reversal

The unions urged President Tinubu to immediately revoke the emergency declaration, citing constitutional provisions that require legislative approval.

“We call on Mr. President to revoke this unconstitutional declaration in compliance with Section 305(6) of the Constitution, which clearly outlines the legal process for declaring and sustaining a state of emergency,” the statement read.

Economic and Security Risks

The NLC and TUC warned of dire economic and security consequences, including:

Disruptions to businesses and economic activities;

Job losses, wage cuts, and financial hardship for workers;

Declining investor confidence and slower economic growth;

Increased security risks due to political instability.

They further cautioned that politically motivated states of emergency often escalate rather than resolve crises.

Warning Against Authoritarianism

The unions reminded President Tinubu of his history in pro-democracy struggles, urging him to avoid actions that could be seen as authoritarian.

“Given his storied background in political struggle, we urge Mr. President not to betray his democratic credentials by engaging in actions reminiscent of military-era authoritarianism,” they stated.

The NLC and TUC called for restraint, urging the federal government to respect democratic values and avoid undermining Nigeria’s constitutional order.