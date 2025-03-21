Elon Musk’s X raises nearly $1 billion in new equity funding

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has secured nearly $1 billion in new equity funding, maintaining its valuation at $32 billion, the same as when Musk acquired the company in 2022.

Funding Details

According to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the matter, the latest fundraising round values X at roughly $44 billion in enterprise value, considering the $12.5 billion in debt included in Musk’s original Twitter buyout.

Musk himself participated in the funding round alongside notable investors, including:

Darsana Capital Partners , which had previously acquired some of X’s debt earlier in 2025.

1789 Capital, an investment firm that has backed Musk's other ventures, including xAI and SpaceX.

Musk’s Broader Funding Strategy

Musk has consistently turned to private investors to finance his ventures:

SpaceX recently completed a tender offer valuing the company at approximately $350 billion .

xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company, is reportedly seeking fresh funding at a $75 billion valuation.

While Musk’s private ventures continue to grow, his publicly traded company, Tesla, has faced setbacks.

Tesla’s stock has dropped over 40% this year due to heightened competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market and Musk’s political controversies.

On Tuesday, Tesla's stock fell 5.3% after Chinese automaker BYD unveiled an EV that charges as quickly as refueling a gas-powered car.

X’s Turbulent Journey Under Musk

Since Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X, the platform has undergone significant changes:

Mass layoffs and a decline in advertising revenue due to brands pulling their ads over content moderation concerns.

and a due to brands pulling their ads over content moderation concerns. Legal action against major advertisers, alleging that their withdrawal constitutes anti-competitive behavior .

A slow recovery, as some advertisers return amid shifts in the political and social media landscape.

Despite these challenges, X’s business has shown signs of recovery, particularly after President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign gained momentum. Meanwhile, Fidelity Investments, an X investor, marked down its stake in the company by 68% as of January.

Additionally, bankers recently sold off some of X’s remaining debt from Musk’s 2022 buyout, signaling a possible shift in financial confidence in the platform’s long-term viability.