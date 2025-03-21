Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Elon Musk’s X raises nearly $1 billion in new equity funding

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Elon Musk’s X raises nearly $1 billion in new equity funding

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has secured nearly $1 billion in new equity funding, maintaining its valuation at $32 billion, the same as when Musk acquired the company in 2022.

Contents
Funding DetailsMusk’s Broader Funding StrategyX’s Turbulent Journey Under Musk

Funding Details

According to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the matter, the latest fundraising round values X at roughly $44 billion in enterprise value, considering the $12.5 billion in debt included in Musk’s original Twitter buyout.

Musk himself participated in the funding round alongside notable investors, including:

  • Darsana Capital Partners, which had previously acquired some of X’s debt earlier in 2025.
  • 1789 Capital, an investment firm that has backed Musk’s other ventures, including xAI and SpaceX.

Musk’s Broader Funding Strategy

Musk has consistently turned to private investors to finance his ventures:

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

  • SpaceX recently completed a tender offer valuing the company at approximately $350 billion.
  • xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company, is reportedly seeking fresh funding at a $75 billion valuation.

While Musk’s private ventures continue to grow, his publicly traded company, Tesla, has faced setbacks.

  • Tesla’s stock has dropped over 40% this year due to heightened competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market and Musk’s political controversies.
  • On Tuesday, Tesla’s stock fell 5.3% after Chinese automaker BYD unveiled an EV that charges as quickly as refueling a gas-powered car.

X’s Turbulent Journey Under Musk

Since Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X, the platform has undergone significant changes:

  • Mass layoffs and a decline in advertising revenue due to brands pulling their ads over content moderation concerns.
  • Legal action against major advertisers, alleging that their withdrawal constitutes anti-competitive behavior.
  • A slow recovery, as some advertisers return amid shifts in the political and social media landscape.

Despite these challenges, X’s business has shown signs of recovery, particularly after President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign gained momentum. Meanwhile, Fidelity Investments, an X investor, marked down its stake in the company by 68% as of January.

Additionally, bankers recently sold off some of X’s remaining debt from Musk’s 2022 buyout, signaling a possible shift in financial confidence in the platform’s long-term viability.

You Might Also Like

Google introduces canvas and audio overview to enhance AI content creation

South Africa seeks stronger trade ties with U.S. amid diplomatic tensions

Air Peace slashes Nigeria-London airfares by N600,000, offers extra luggage allowance

SoftBank acquires Ampere Computing in $6.5 billion push into AI chip technology

Nigerian stock market declines as all-share index drops for third consecutive day

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Google introduces canvas and audio overview to enhance AI content creation Google introduces canvas and audio overview to enhance AI content creation
Next Article Understanding the EB-3 unskilled other worker's visa: A pathway for Nigerians seeking U.S. permanent residency Understanding the EB-3 unskilled other worker’s visa: A pathway for Nigerians seeking U.S. permanent residency
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria: Ex-federal ministry of works official remanded over alleged ₦1.9 billion fraud
AFRICA

Nigeria: Ex-federal ministry of works official remanded over alleged ₦1.9 billion fraud

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Understanding the EB-3 unskilled other worker’s visa: A pathway for Nigerians seeking U.S. permanent residency
Google introduces canvas and audio overview to enhance AI content creation
UK Government announces passport fee increases from April 2025
Nigeria Immigration Service advances digitalization to curb corruption and improve efficiency
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad