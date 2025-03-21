Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Understanding the EB-3 unskilled other worker’s visa: A pathway for Nigerians seeking U.S. permanent residency

A 2024 Afrobarometer survey revealed that 56% of Nigerians have considered leaving the country—a 20-percentage-point increase since 2017. For many, the United States remains a top destination, with most focusing on student visas or professional work permits. However, an often-overlooked immigration pathway exists for those without university degrees or specialized skills: the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers visa.

Contents
What is the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers Visa?Who is Eligible?Application Process & Wait TimesFinancial Considerations & CostsAlternative U.S. Immigration Pathways for NigeriansResources & Support for Applicants

What is the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers Visa?

The EB-3 visa is an employment-based immigration pathway that grants permanent residency (Green Card) to foreign workers who fill labor shortages in the U.S. Unlike temporary work visas, this program allows recipients to live, work, and eventually apply for U.S. citizenship.

The U.S. employment-based immigration system is divided into five categories:

  • EB-1: For individuals with extraordinary abilities, top researchers, and multinational executives.
  • EB-2: For professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities in key fields.
  • EB-3: For skilled, unskilled, and professional workers filling roles that lack available U.S. workers.
  • EB-4: For special immigrant groups, including religious workers and U.S. government employees abroad.
  • EB-5: For investors who contribute at least $800,000 to U.S. job-creating businesses.

The EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers subcategory is a unique opportunity because it does not require a university degree, extensive work experience, or specialized skills. Instead, applicants only need a genuine job offer from a U.S. employer willing to sponsor them.

Who is Eligible?

To qualify for the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers visa, Nigerian applicants must meet the following criteria:
✅ No university degree required.
✅ No need for fluency in American English.
✅ A valid job offer from a U.S. employer for a position requiring less than two years of training.
✅ Experience in industries such as construction, driving, hospitality, retail, child/elderly care, or factory work can be beneficial.

Some U.S. employers are willing to train workers upon arrival, making it accessible even to applicants with minimal prior experience.

Application Process & Wait Times

Applying for the EB-3 visa is a multi-step process, beginning with the U.S. employer, not the applicant:
1️⃣ Labor Certification (PERM): The employer must prove they cannot find U.S. workers for the role (takes 9-12 months).
2️⃣ Immigrant Petition (Form I-140): The employer files this petition on behalf of the worker.
3️⃣ Visa Processing: Once the I-140 is approved, the applicant can proceed with the visa application.

Wait times:

  • The EB-3 Unskilled category has a backlog, with current priority dates moving 3-6 years from application to approval.
  • According to the latest Visa Bulletin, as of April 2025, applications filed in May 2021 are now eligible for processing.

Applicants must remain in Nigeria during this period unless they already have a valid U.S. visa.

Financial Considerations & Costs

The cost of the EB-3 visa process varies based on legal and administrative fees:

USCIS & Processing Fees:

  • Form I-140 (Employer Petition): $715
  • Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status – for applicants in the U.S.): $1,440
  • Biometrics Fee: $85
  • Form DS-260 (Green Card Application – for applicants outside the U.S.): $345
  • Medical Examination Fee: Varies by country
  • Green Card Issuance Fee: $220

Additional costs: Some immigration consultants and attorneys charge $10,000 – $20,000 for handling the entire process.

Alternative U.S. Immigration Pathways for Nigerians

While the EB-3 visa is a viable pathway, applicants should also consider these alternatives:

  • EB-3 Skilled Category (for professionals like nurses, engineers, or IT specialists with shorter wait times).
  • EB-1A or EB-2 NIW (for highly skilled professionals or those with national interest waivers).
  • Family Sponsorship (for those with U.S. citizen relatives).
  • Student Visas (F-1) & Work Visas (H-1B, O-1, L-1, etc.) as stepping stones to residency.

Resources & Support for Applicants

Navigating the EB-3 visa process can be complex, but resources are available:
U.S. Embassy Abuja & Consulate Lagos – Provides official visa information and holds periodic information sessions.
USCIS Website – Offers updates on visa categories and priority dates.
Licensed Immigration Attorneys – Can assist with applications but may charge high fees.

Each year, the U.S. government allocates 150,000 employment-based immigrant visas, providing a structured but competitive pathway for Nigerians seeking a new life in the United States.

