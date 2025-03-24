Zimbabwean prison officer arrested for aiding violent inmate escape

A prison officer in Harare, Zimbabwe, has been arrested for allegedly supplying a firearm to an inmate, enabling a violent escape from custody.

The inmate, Luke Zinyengere (29), was on trial for his role in the $700,000 armed robbery at Quest Financial Services in February 2024. On March 21, 2025, Zinyengere broke free from his restraints at the Harare Magistrates Court, engaged in a shootout with prison guards, and hijacked a Mazda Demio to flee the scene.

Authorities have charged prison officer Donald Madzinga with aiding the escape by allegedly providing Zinyengere with the firearm. He is expected to appear in court today, March 24, 2025.

Zinyengere’s escape has sparked a nationwide manhunt, with law enforcement urging the public to report any sightings. The incident has raised concerns over security protocols at the Harare Magistrates Court and the prison system.

Authorities continue to investigate, with public outrage growing over the breach of security that allowed such a daring escape.