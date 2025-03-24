U.S. Embassy warns Nigerians of possible travel Ban for overstaying visas

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued a warning regarding visa overstays, cautioning that individuals who exceed their authorized stay could face a travel ban.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy emphasized that there is no such thing as an honest mistake when it comes to overstaying a visa. It warned that consular officers have full access to visitors’ immigration history and will be aware of any previous violations.

This statement serves as a reminder for Nigerian travelers to adhere strictly to the visa conditions issued by US immigration authorities. Overstaying a visa can result in serious consequences, including future visa denials and travel restrictions.

The embassy advised travelers to be mindful of their departure dates and ensure compliance with US immigration laws to avoid complications in future visa applications.