Global stocks rise amid tariff hopes, dollar edges lower

(Reuters) – Global markets saw modest gains on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, following a strong rally in the previous session, driven by optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump may adopt a more measured approach to tariffs. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar retreated from a three-week high as investor sentiment shifted.

Stock Market Performance

European and U.S. markets posted slight gains, reflecting cautious optimism over trade policy clarity.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 4.18 points (0.01%) to 42,587.50

S&P 500 (.SPX) added 9.08 points (0.16%) to 5,776.65

Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 83.26 points (0.46%) to 18,271.86

MSCI’s global stock index (.MIWD00000PUS) increased 0.2% to 853.47

Pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.67% higher, buoyed by a strong German business morale survey from the Ifo Institute

Despite recent volatility, some analysts believe that the market has bottomed out, with potential tariff resolution serving as a key factor for a sustained rebound.

Consumer Confidence Declines

A key concern remains consumer confidence, which fell in March.

Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index:

Overall index: 92.9 (down 7.2 points from February)

Current economic view: 134.5

Future expectations: 65.2

This decline reflects persistent worries over tariffs and economic growth, according to Vinny Bleau, Director at Raymond James.

Currency & Bond Market Movements

The U.S. dollar fell slightly, with investors weighing trade policy uncertainty:

Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 104.19, after hitting a three-week high of 104.46

Euro edged lower to $1.0793 (-0.06%)

Japanese yen strengthened, pushing the dollar down 0.54% to 149.88

British pound gained 0.18% to $1.2942

U.S. Treasury yields dipped as investors assessed potential tariff impacts on Federal Reserve policy:

10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 1.6 basis points to 4.315%

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expects only one 25-basis-point rate cut in 2025

Oil Prices & Black Sea Agreements

️ Oil prices were mixed as the U.S. facilitated safe navigation agreements in the Black Sea:

U.S. crude oil fell 0.16% to $69 per barrel

Brent crude edged 0.03% higher to $73.02 per barrel

Outlook: What’s Next?

As markets digest tariff developments, inflation trends, and Fed policy signals, investors remain cautiously optimistic. However, consumer confidence and geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks to sustained market gains.