Trump defends National Security Adviser amid signal messaging controversy

(CSBN) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, defended National Security Adviser Mike Waltz following revelations that a reporter was mistakenly added to a high-level government group chat on Signal, which detailed sensitive military plans against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Trump Stands by Waltz

President Trump dismissed concerns over the incident, stating that the 18-member chat, which included senior officials like Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, did not contain classified information.

Trump on Waltz:

“I don’t think he should apologize. I think he’s doing his best… probably he won’t be using [Signal] again anytime soon.”

Signal Breach and Fallout

The breach was first reported by The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who accidentally received access to the private group chat earlier this month. Goldberg detailed how officials discussed weapons, targets, and attack timing shortly before the March 15 strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Key officials allegedly in the chat:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

DNI Tulsi Gabbard

CIA Director John Ratcliffe

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Ukraine & Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (who was reportedly in Moscow at the time)

National Security Council response:

“The message thread appears to be authentic.”

Congressional Concerns & Investigations

The incident has drawn bipartisan scrutiny, with congressional Democrats raising concerns over government use of encrypted apps and the potential mishandling of sensitive intelligence.

Senate Intelligence Committee grilled Ratcliffe and Gabbard, who confirmed their participation but denied sharing classified details.

CIA Director Ratcliffe: “Signal is permissible for work-related communication.”

Future of Signal Use in Government

Trump indicated that his administration may scale back its use of Signal but left open the possibility of using it in urgent situations.

️ Trump:

“We may be forced to use it… where you need speed as opposed to gross safety.”

National security officials, including Waltz, pledged to review the app’s security vulnerabilities.

Waltz: “Of course, we’re going to keep everything as secure as possible.”

Political Ramifications

Waltz attacked Goldberg, calling him part of a media campaign against Trump, while Trump questioned whether Signal has been compromised.

Waltz:

“Reporters like Goldberg make big names for themselves by lying about this president.”

As investigations unfold, the misstep raises critical concerns over the government’s use of encrypted platforms for national security discussions.