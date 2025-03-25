Trump administration halts some Green Card applications in expanded vetting push

(CSBN) – The Trump administration has quietly paused the processing of green card applications for certain immigrants, including approved refugees and asylees, as part of a broader effort to tighten vetting procedures, according to sources familiar with the decision.

Key Details of the Green Card Pause

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has suspended green card applications from individuals granted refugee or asylum status.

The move leaves thousands of immigrants in legal limbo, despite having already proven their risk of persecution in their home countries.

Refugees and asylees undergo an extensive vetting process before being granted protection, including years of security checks, medical screenings, and interviews.

Official Justification & National Security Concerns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Statement:

“USCIS is placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain Adjustment of Status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting to identify potential fraud, public safety, or national security concerns.”

The policy aligns with two executive actions signed by President Trump:

1️⃣ Maximum Vetting Order – Directs federal agencies to intensify screening of all immigrants entering or residing in the U.S.

2️⃣ Terrorist Organization Designation Order – Expands the State Department’s authority to label Mexican cartels and transnational gangs, such as Tren de Aragua, as foreign terrorist organizations.

Broader Crackdown on Immigration

The green card freeze is the latest in a series of immigration restrictions under the Trump administration, which has cited fraud and security risks as justification.

Recent actions include:

Feb 19: The administration paused all immigration applications from Latin America and Ukraine under Biden-era humanitarian parole programs.

Last week: Migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were given 30 days to self-deport or face arrest and removal.

Expanded Social Media Scrutiny: Applicants for green cards, asylum, and U.S. citizenship must now submit their social media accounts for government vetting.

Impact and Legal Challenges

❗ The pause is expected to delay thousands of green card applications, impacting refugees who were legally approved for U.S. residency.

❗ Several of Trump’s immigration policies face federal court challenges, including the suspension of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the administration doubles down on immigration restrictions, the policy shift raises concerns about due process, humanitarian protections, and the future of legal immigration in the U.S.