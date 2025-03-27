Opposition Parties in DRC boycott President Tshisekedi’s national unity talks

(Africanews) – Several opposition parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have rejected the political consultations initiated by President Félix Tshisekedi, aimed at forming a national unity government.

Opposition Rejects Tshisekedi’s Approach

Opposition leaders argue that the ongoing security crisis in the country cannot be resolved by reinforcing a government they describe as being in a “crisis of legitimacy.”

They have dismissed the consultations as a “political charade” and instead support an inclusive dialogue led by religious leaders, particularly the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) and the Church of Christ in Congo (ECC).

Major Opposition Figures Refuse Participation

Among the key parties rejecting the initiative are:

Ensemble pour la République (led by Moïse Katumbi), which insists that only the church-led mediation can unite political actors and resolve the conflict.

ECIDE (led by Martin Fayulu), LGD (Matata Ponyo Mapon), and Envol (Delly Sessanga) all criticize Tshisekedi’s approach, accusing him of prioritizing his political survival over national interests.

The FCC, the political coalition of former President Joseph Kabila, also questioned the need for another dialogue, stating that it appears designed to legitimize the government rather than serve peace efforts.

Security Crisis Worsens as M23 Rebels Gain Ground

The DRC has faced mass opposition protests in recent weeks over the government’s handling of the M23 rebel offensive in the eastern regions.

The M23 rebels have escalated their attacks since January, seizing Goma, Bukavu, and several towns, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Recent ceasefire talks failed after the rebels withdrew from negotiations in Angola, citing EU sanctions on their leaders.

Following the withdrawal of Angolan President João Lourenço as a key mediator, leaders from Southern and Eastern Africa announced the formation of a panel of five former African presidents to help broker peace.

What This Means for DRC’s Future

With opposition parties rejecting Tshisekedi’s consultations and the M23 conflict escalating, the political and security crises in the DRC remain unresolved. The success of the new mediation panel could be critical in preventing further instability and achieving a lasting peace deal.