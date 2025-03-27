Sudanese Army declares Khartoum free after expelling RSF

(Africanews) – The Sudanese Sovereign Council announced on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, that Khartoum had been secured after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were expelled from the capital.

In recent weeks, the Sudanese army has intensified its military operations, successfully reclaiming key locations, including the presidential palace. Most recently, the army recaptured Khartoum International Airport from the RSF.

According to multiple reports from residents, RSF fighters were replaced by the national army across the city center on Wednesday. This marks a significant victory for the military in a conflict that has divided the country for the past two years.

The war began when the military and RSF turned against each other in a power struggle. Their clashes in Khartoum left the RSF in control of the airport, the Presidential Palace, and several neighborhoods, with fighting spreading to other parts of the country.

However, despite regaining the capital, the conflict is far from over. The RSF still holds control over parts of the western Darfur region and other areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the military announced it had seized the RSF’s last major stronghold in Khartoum, the Teiba al-Hasnab camp. There was no immediate response from the RSF.

“This is a pivotal and decisive moment in the history of Sudan,” said Information Minister Khalid Aleiser, spokesperson for the military-controlled government, on social media. “Khartoum is free, as it should be.”

With military control of the airport and relative calm in the city, humanitarian organizations may now be able to fly in more aid. The ongoing conflict has displaced approximately 14 million people and pushed several areas into famine.

At least 28,000 people have been killed, though the actual death toll is believed to be much higher.