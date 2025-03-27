Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Sudanese Army declares Khartoum free after expelling RSF

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Sudanese Army declares Khartoum free after expelling RSF

(Africanews) – The Sudanese Sovereign Council announced on Wednesday, March 26, 2025,  that Khartoum had been secured after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were expelled from the capital.

In recent weeks, the Sudanese army has intensified its military operations, successfully reclaiming key locations, including the presidential palace. Most recently, the army recaptured Khartoum International Airport from the RSF.

According to multiple reports from residents, RSF fighters were replaced by the national army across the city center on Wednesday. This marks a significant victory for the military in a conflict that has divided the country for the past two years.

The war began when the military and RSF turned against each other in a power struggle. Their clashes in Khartoum left the RSF in control of the airport, the Presidential Palace, and several neighborhoods, with fighting spreading to other parts of the country.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

However, despite regaining the capital, the conflict is far from over. The RSF still holds control over parts of the western Darfur region and other areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the military announced it had seized the RSF’s last major stronghold in Khartoum, the Teiba al-Hasnab camp. There was no immediate response from the RSF.

“This is a pivotal and decisive moment in the history of Sudan,” said Information Minister Khalid Aleiser, spokesperson for the military-controlled government, on social media. “Khartoum is free, as it should be.”

With military control of the airport and relative calm in the city, humanitarian organizations may now be able to fly in more aid. The ongoing conflict has displaced approximately 14 million people and pushed several areas into famine.

At least 28,000 people have been killed, though the actual death toll is believed to be much higher.

You Might Also Like

Zimbabwe mourns veteran Journalist and activist Geoffrey Nyarota

South Sudan opposition VP Riek Machar arrest sparks mixed reactions

Zimbabwe President removes Army Chief amid coup rumors

Opposition Parties in DRC boycott President Tshisekedi’s national unity talks

Islamic Militants kill 12 Cameroonian Soldiers in attack near Nigerian border

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Opposition Parties in DRC boycott President Tshisekedi’s national unity talks Opposition Parties in DRC boycott President Tshisekedi’s national unity talks
Next Article Zimbabwe President removes Army Chief amid coup rumors Zimbabwe President removes Army Chief amid coup rumors
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Zimbabwe mourns veteran Journalist and activist Geoffrey Nyarota
LIVING

Zimbabwe mourns veteran Journalist and activist Geoffrey Nyarota

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
South Sudan opposition VP Riek Machar arrest sparks mixed reactions
Zimbabwe President removes Army Chief amid coup rumors
Opposition Parties in DRC boycott President Tshisekedi’s national unity talks
Islamic Militants kill 12 Cameroonian Soldiers in attack near Nigerian border
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad