Zimbabwe President removes Army Chief amid coup rumors

Zimbabwe President removes Army Chief amid coup rumors
President Emmerson Mnangagwa Ngwena

(Africanews) – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country’s army chief, Anselem Sanyatwe, as the new Minister of Sports.

A statement from the presidency on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, confirmed that Sanyatwe had been retired from the military and reassigned to lead the sports ministry.

The position became vacant earlier this month after former minister Kirsty Coventry was elected as President of the International Olympic Committee.

Sanyatwe’s removal as army chief comes amid growing political tensions ahead of the 2028 general elections. Analysts suggest that Mnangagwa’s decision may be an effort to protect himself from potential dissent within the military.

A faction within the ruling Zanu-PF party is reportedly pushing for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who played a key role in removing former President Robert Mugabe in 2017, to succeed Mnangagwa.

In recent months, Mnangagwa has also made leadership changes within the police and intelligence services, further reshaping the country’s security structures.

