Nigerian security forces clash with pro-Palestinian group in Abuja, kill 6

Nigerian security forces clash with pro-Palestinian group in Abuja, kill 6
President Tinubu

By Dyepkazah Shibadan Abuja, Nigeria (AP) Soldiers and members of a Shiite Muslim group clashed in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, killing six people, police said Saturday (March 29, 2025).

One security force and five members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria were killed in the violence Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Members of the religious group were marching in solidarity with Palestinians in their conflict with Israel. The demonstration took place on International Quds Day, which is held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians worldwide.

It is common for the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to embark on demonstrations that often turn violent, leading to loss of life and property. Demonstrations by the group were intense in 2015 after the military cracked down on the group and had its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, arrested.

Despite his release, the group has continued to embark on demonstrations nationwide.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria is a Shiite sect that represents around 5% of Nigeria’s 100 million Muslims, most of whom are Sunni. Its creation was inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran with the goal of forming an Islamic State in Nigeria through peaceful means. However, the Nigerian government banned the group in 2019 following deadly protests and alleged extremist ties.

