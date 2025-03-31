Muslims in Nigeria and worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking end Ramadan

(Africanews) – Muslims in Nigeria and across the world marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan and celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Sunday with prayers.

Eid prayers are a significant part of the Eid al-Fitr celebration, typically performed in congregation at mosques or open prayer grounds.

Nineteen-year-old Aisha Sanni expressed mixed emotions about the conclusion of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is very, very good and I feel so much happy, but at the same time, I feel so much sad because there are so many goodness in Ramadan,” said Aisha Sanni.

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar system and relies on the sighting of the moon, a process that often leads to differing opinions among Muslim religious authorities.

Muslims believe that fasting during Ramadan promotes self-discipline, self-control, and empathy for those who are less fortunate. In addition to fasting, they also increase their prayers and acts of charity during this sacred month.