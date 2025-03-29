Putin warns west as Trump pushes for Greenland annexation

(Daily Beast) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strong warning to Western nations, particularly the United States, over rising tensions in the Arctic. Speaking at a policy forum in Murmansk, Putin vowed to strengthen Russia’s military presence in the region amid concerns about NATO’s growing activities and President Donald Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland.

Russia’s Response to NATO’s Arctic Presence

Putin emphasized that Russia does not seek conflict in the Arctic but will take decisive steps to protect its interests.

“Russia has never threatened anyone in the Arctic, but we will closely follow the developments and mount an appropriate response by increasing our military capability and modernizing military infrastructure.”

While stating that Trump’s Greenland ambitions are not an immediate concern, Putin warned that NATO’s designation of the Arctic as a potential conflict zone was alarming.

“We will not allow encroachments on the sovereignty of our country and will reliably protect our national interests.”

U.S. and Russia Compete for Arctic Influence

The Arctic is becoming an area of intense geopolitical rivalry, with both Russia and the U.S. vying for control over its strategic shipping lanes and vast natural resources. The Kremlin has reopened military bases in the region, while also proposing a Russia-U.S. partnership for Arctic resource development.

“The role and importance of the Arctic both for Russia and for the whole world is growing. But unfortunately, geopolitical competition, the struggle for positions in this region, is also intensifying,” Putin said.

Trump’s Greenland Push Faces Resistance

Trump, meanwhile, has ramped up efforts to gain control of Greenland, claiming the U.S. needs it for “international safety and security.” Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have visited Greenland as part of this push, though local leaders view the trip as an act of intimidation.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede rejected Trump’s latest move, saying:

“The only purpose of the Vice President and his wife’s visit is to demonstrate power over us.”

Despite overwhelming Greenlandic opposition to U.S. annexation, Trump remains adamant.

What’s Next?

As the U.S. and Russia expand their Arctic strategies, NATO’s growing presence and Trump’s Greenland ambitions could further escalate tensions in the region. The global struggle for Arctic dominance appears far from over.