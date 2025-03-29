VP Vance criticizes Denmark over Greenland as Trump revives annexation push

Vice President J.D. Vance has accused Denmark of “underinvesting” in Greenland during a visit to an American military base in the Danish territory, reigniting speculation about the United States’ interest in acquiring the island.

Renewed U.S. Interest in Greenland

Vance, who was accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and national security adviser Mike Waltz, echoed former President Donald Trump’s stance that Greenland should become part of the U.S.

“You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance stated, addressing Denmark’s governance of the territory.

Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, previously floating the idea during his first term. Since returning to the White House, he has intensified efforts, even suggesting in a recent speech that the U.S. will obtain Greenland “one way or another.”

Greenland’s Leaders Reject U.S. Annexation

Greenlandic officials have strongly pushed back against Trump’s aspirations. Former Prime Minister Múte Egede warned against “American aggression,” while newly sworn-in leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen reaffirmed the island’s commitment to eventual independence, not U.S. control.

“We want to be Greenlanders, and we want our own independence in the future,” Nielsen stated.

Polls indicate 85% of Greenlanders oppose U.S. annexation, with nearly half viewing Trump’s interest as a direct threat.

Why Does the U.S. Want Greenland?

Despite strong local opposition, Greenland remains strategically valuable due to:

Its massive size (836,330 sq mi), making it the world’s largest island.

Strategic Arctic location, key for controlling vital shipping routes.

A U.S. military base crucial for missile defense.

Untapped mineral wealth, including rare earth elements vital for technology and defense.

With climate change melting Greenland’s ice, access to these resources could become easier, fueling speculation that the U.S. sees the island as a long-term geopolitical and economic prize.

Next Steps

As tensions rise, the Danish and Greenlandic governments are expected to resist U.S. pressure, while Trump and his administration continue their push for greater American influence in the Arctic.