UN chief warns of “dramatic and dire” situation in South Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has raised alarm over the escalating crisis in South Sudan, describing it as a “dramatic and dire situation.” His warning follows an increase in violent clashes affecting civilians and the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar on Wednesday night.

Calls for Peace and Stability

Guterres urged South Sudan’s leaders to restore the government of national unity and uphold their commitments to the peace agreement, which he emphasized as the only pathway to peaceful, free, and fair elections in December 2026.

“Put down the weapons. Put all the people of South Sudan first,” Guterres pleaded.

AU and UN Cooperation

The African Union (AU) is working closely with the UN to de-escalate tensions. Guterres expressed full support for the AU’s deployment of the Panel of the Wise, as well as the mediation efforts led by Kenyan President William Ruto’s Special Envoy.

Rising Political Tensions

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his detained Vice President Riek Machar have had a longstanding rivalry, despite their roles in securing the country’s independence from Sudan in 2011. Analysts note their political feud has intensified over time, with Machar seeking the presidency while Kiir continues to hold power.

The latest developments threaten to destabilize the fragile peace process, raising concerns over the country’s political future and security.