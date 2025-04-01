Kenyan police in Haiti suffer massive casualties in clashes with gangs

(Reuters) – Two Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti have been seriously injured in clashes with gangs over the past week, according to three officers who spoke to Reuters. The latest casualties add to the growing challenges faced by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, which has come under increasing attacks.

Kenya first deployed officers to the MSS mission in June 2024. The force currently consists of approximately 1,000 security personnel, with about three-quarters of them from Kenya. The mission aims to restore enough security for Haiti to hold elections by February 2026. However, it has faced morale issues from the outset and remains uncertain about potential expansion amid escalating gang violence.

The mission suffered its first fatality in February, and last week, another Kenyan officer was reported missing. The three officers, who requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals, said the missing officer is believed to be dead.

The two recent injuries occurred during routine patrols in and around Port-au-Prince, where heavily armed gangs have been blamed for thousands of deaths since 2021. MSS spokesperson Jack Ombaka confirmed that both injured officers were evacuated to the Dominican Republic for medical treatment.

“As in any mission, casualties are sometimes unavoidable,” Ombaka stated.

The officers reported that gang attacks are becoming more frequent and raised concerns over inadequate protective equipment. They claimed that one officer was shot in the head when a bullet pierced his helmet, while another was wounded in the ear after a bullet penetrated the walls of an armored vehicle.

Following these incidents, 20 armored vehicles were grounded over the weekend after officers refused to use them. According to the officers, this was the second time a vehicle failed to stop a bullet.

A delegation from the MSS is set to travel to Washington this week to raise concerns about the quality of protective gear with U.S. officials, two senior MSS officers told Reuters. The United States has provided most of the funding and equipment for the mission, which has struggled to secure significant contributions from other countries.

Kenya’s government has cited humanitarian reasons for its intervention in Haiti. However, analysts suggest the deployment is also aimed at enhancing Kenya’s international standing and strengthening ties with the United States.

Addressing concerns over equipment quality, Ombaka stated, “MSS continues to receive increased logistical support from partners and stakeholders, with assurances that all equipment meets international standards.”

The U.S. State Department has not yet responded to requests for comment.