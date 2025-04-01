Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICSTRAVEL

U.S. authorities increase deportations of Venezuelans to El Salvador

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S. authorities increase deportations of Venezuelans to El Salvador

(AP) – A U.S. Air Force plane landed in El Salvador carrying 17 Venezuelans accused of being gang members.

Their deportation proceeded despite a judicial order temporarily blocking the U.S. government from sending individuals to countries other than their own without first allowing them to appeal for protection.

The Trump administration is defending its decision in federal court, arguing that it was justified in deporting the Venezuelans to El Salvador.

Activists claim that officials have placed the deportees in a prison known for human rights abuses, despite presenting little evidence to support the allegations of gang affiliation.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The Venezuelans were removed from the U.S. in March after former President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law granting the president wartime powers to deport noncitizens without due process.

A key unresolved issue is determining when and how the deportees might be released, as they are not serving any formal prison sentences.

You Might Also Like

Supreme Court withholds Nnamdi Kanu’s release, orders trial

USAfrica: “I’ve character, competence and vision to serve as Nigeria’s President” – Sam Ohuabunwa 

Tems becomes the first Nigerian female artist to win Grammy

Ibom Air plans to commence flights to seven African countries

Uganda and Algeria clash for crucial points in world cup qualifiers

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gabon’s presidential campaign begins as political movement gains momentum Gabon’s presidential campaign begins as political movement gains momentum
Next Article Kenyan police in Haiti suffer massive casualties in clashes with gangs Kenyan police in Haiti suffer massive casualties in clashes with gangs
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!