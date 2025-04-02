Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA POLITICS

DR Congo and M23 Rebels set for direct talks in Doha, Qatar

(Africanews) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and M23 rebels are scheduled to hold direct negotiations in Doha, Qatar, on April 9, marking the first formal talks between the two parties since the rebels—backed by Rwanda—seized two provincial capitals in eastern Congo.

Contents
Background of the ConflictQatar’s Mediation Role

Background of the Conflict

The meeting follows months of tensions and failed peace efforts. A previous dialogue planned in Angola on March 18 collapsed after M23 withdrew, citing European Union sanctions imposed on its leaders.

Until recently, the Congolese government had refused direct talks, viewing M23 as a proxy force for Rwanda. However, in mid-March, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame held an unexpected meeting in Doha, signaling a possible diplomatic shift.

Qatar’s Mediation Role

Since the high-level presidential meeting, Qatar has been actively mediating, hosting separate delegations from both the Congolese government and M23 rebels. The upcoming April 9 talks could pave the way for a potential ceasefire or further negotiations toward resolving the long-standing conflict in eastern DRC.

The outcome of the Doha talks will be closely watched as the region remains on edge following intensified fighting and humanitarian concerns in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

