DRC: Convicted warlord Lubanga launches new Rebel group in Ituri

(Africanews) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) may be heading toward even greater instability following the recent announcement by Thomas Lubanga, a convicted war criminal, of the formation of a new armed movement—the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR)—in Ituri province.

A Dangerous Flashpoint

Lubanga, the founder of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC), was convicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2012 for recruiting child soldiers during the early 2000s Ituri conflict. After serving 14 years in prison, he was released in 2020 and is now based in Uganda.

His new movement, CPR, is described as both a political and armed group, calling for “an immediate change of government.” While Lubanga claims no military operations have begun, his past involvement in brutal conflicts raises concerns over whether CPR will escalate tensions in eastern Congo.

A Crisis on Multiple Fronts

The announcement comes at a critical moment for the Congolese government, which has been struggling to contain the rapid advance of the Rwandan-backed M23 rebellion in North and South Kivu.

If CPR evolves into an active insurgency, the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) may find themselves stretched even thinner—forced to combat multiple rebel groups in an already volatile region.

Key Uncertainties

What military capacity does Lubanga’s CPR possess?

Will CPR align with other armed groups, such as M23 or local militias?

How will regional players like Uganda and Rwanda respond?

With the Doha peace talks between the Congolese government and M23 rebels set for April 9, Lubanga’s move could further complicate efforts to stabilize the region. If his movement gains traction, the DRC could face an expanded conflict, pushing the country into deeper turmoil.