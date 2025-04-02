Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

DRC: Convicted warlord Lubanga launches new Rebel group in Ituri

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
DRC: Convicted warlord Lubanga launches new Rebel group in Ituri

(Africanews) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) may be heading toward even greater instability following the recent announcement by Thomas Lubanga, a convicted war criminal, of the formation of a new armed movement—the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR)—in Ituri province.

Contents
A Dangerous FlashpointA Crisis on Multiple FrontsKey Uncertainties

A Dangerous Flashpoint

Lubanga, the founder of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC), was convicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2012 for recruiting child soldiers during the early 2000s Ituri conflict. After serving 14 years in prison, he was released in 2020 and is now based in Uganda.

His new movement, CPR, is described as both a political and armed group, calling for “an immediate change of government.” While Lubanga claims no military operations have begun, his past involvement in brutal conflicts raises concerns over whether CPR will escalate tensions in eastern Congo.

A Crisis on Multiple Fronts

The announcement comes at a critical moment for the Congolese government, which has been struggling to contain the rapid advance of the Rwandan-backed M23 rebellion in North and South Kivu.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

If CPR evolves into an active insurgency, the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) may find themselves stretched even thinner—forced to combat multiple rebel groups in an already volatile region.

Key Uncertainties

  • What military capacity does Lubanga’s CPR possess?
  • Will CPR align with other armed groups, such as M23 or local militias?
  • How will regional players like Uganda and Rwanda respond?

With the Doha peace talks between the Congolese government and M23 rebels set for April 9, Lubanga’s move could further complicate efforts to stabilize the region. If his movement gains traction, the DRC could face an expanded conflict, pushing the country into deeper turmoil.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Like France, Britain should offer apology, reparations to its African (former) colonies. By Chima Dike

Senegal’s President proposes amnesty amid political crisis

South Africa’s ANC to expel ex-President Zuma

USAfrica: Tinubu’s Buhari burden. By Chidi Amuta

Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DR Congo and M23 Rebels set for direct talks in Doha, Qatar DR Congo and M23 Rebels set for direct talks in Doha, Qatar
Next Article Niger Junta releases officials of overthrown government Niger Junta releases officials of overthrown government
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!