Gabon’s junta leader Nguema pursues legitimacy in post-coup election

Gabon’s junta leader Nguema pursues legitimacy in post-coup election
President of the Transition of the Gabonese Republic Brice Oligui Nguema addresses the "Summit of the Future" in the General Assembly hall at United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2024.

(Reuters) – Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon’s transitional leader, is leveraging the advantages of incumbency and a widely supported anti-corruption campaign as he vies for the presidency in the April 12 election.

Contents
Anti-Corruption Drive and Questions of FairnessRelations with France: A Departure from Regional TrendsA New Chapter for Gabon?

Nguema, a 50-year-old general, seized power in August 2023 after ousting President Ali Bongo in a coup. The move ended 56 years of Bongo family rule, which saw Gabon emerge as a leading oil producer while much of its population remained in poverty. Though he initially promised a return to civilian governance, Nguema announced his candidacy last month.

He is widely expected to win against seven other candidates, with his primary challenger seen as Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, the last prime minister under Bongo. His popularity is bolstered by a newly approved constitution—backed by 92% of voters last November—and his high-profile efforts to tackle corruption.

Anti-Corruption Drive and Questions of Fairness

Since taking power, Nguema has positioned himself as a crusader against graft. Shortly after the coup, he publicly reprimanded public officials and demanded they return stolen funds within 48 hours. His crackdown has led to multiple arrests and investigations into financial misconduct.

However, concerns remain about the fairness of the election. Rogers Orock, a Gabon expert at Lafayette College, questioned whether Nguema would continue his reformist agenda once fully transitioned from military to civilian rule.

Additionally, Nguema has faced scrutiny over his own finances. A 2020 report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed that he purchased three properties in Maryland, U.S., for over $1 million in cash. He has declined to address the allegations, insisting on privacy regarding his personal affairs.

While some recent military-led governments in West and Central Africa have distanced themselves from France, Nguema has maintained close ties with the former colonial power. He has visited France multiple times and reaffirmed Gabon’s strong relationship with President Emmanuel Macron.

This contrasts with the approach taken by juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which have severed defense agreements with France amid rising anti-French sentiment.

A New Chapter for Gabon?

The upcoming election will be Gabon’s first since the contested August 2023 vote that led to Bongo’s removal. Opposition leaders had accused Bongo of electoral fraud before the military stepped in.

Announcing his candidacy, Nguema declared, “I dream of a Gabon that rises from the ashes. I am a builder and I need your courage, your force, to build this nation.”

While his campaign is rooted in promises of reform, the true test of his leadership will come if he secures the presidency and transitions from military rule to democratic governance.

