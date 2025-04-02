Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Kenya denies discussing debt restructuring with China amid economic challenges

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Kenya denies discussing debt restructuring with China amid economic challenges
Kenya's Finance Minister John Mbadi gestures during an interview with Reuters where he says Kenya has started talks with IMF for a new program, in Nairobi, Kenya, February 5, 2025.

(Reuters) – Kenya’s finance ministry denied on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, that debt restructuring was discussed during a meeting between its finance minister, John Mbadi, and China’s Finance Minister, Lan Foan, in Beijing. The ministry initially posted on X that China had expressed willingness to facilitate discussions on debt restructuring and concessional financing but later deleted the post and reissued it without those references.

The meeting, aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties, comes as Kenya grapples with a heavy debt burden and high repayment costs. The country’s decision last month to abandon the final review of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program had already unsettled investors, leading to a drop in its dollar bond prices.

Despite the clarification, Kenya continues to rely heavily on Chinese loans for infrastructure projects, including the Mombasa-Nairobi railway. Officials are in talks with Beijing to secure additional funding to extend the railway to the Uganda border.

President William Ruto has repeatedly assured that Kenya will not default on its external debt, instead committing to fiscal discipline through spending cuts and revenue growth. However, his economic policies have faced significant public opposition, including last year’s deadly anti-tax protests.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

To diversify its financial sources, Kenya recently secured a $1.5 billion privately placed bond deal with the United Arab Emirates, signaling its effort to reduce dependency on traditional lenders like China and the IMF.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Moghalu seeks “transformed Africa”, chosen as President of African School of Governance

USAfrica: Communicating the President. By Tunde Olusunle

USAfrica: Wrong to attack The New York Times for hardship in Nigeria report. By Chido Nwangwu

Moghalu urges African nations to prioritize domestic healthcare funding over Foreign aid

NiDCOM confirms rescue of eight Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gabon’s junta leader Nguema pursues legitimacy in post-coup election Gabon’s junta leader Nguema pursues legitimacy in post-coup election
Next Article Guinea sets September 2025 date for constitutional referendum Guinea sets September 2025 date for constitutional referendum
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!