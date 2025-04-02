Guinea sets September 2025 date for constitutional referendum

(Reuters) – Guinea’s military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, has set September 21, 2025, as the date for a constitutional referendum, marking a potential first step toward restoring civilian rule. The announcement was made through a decree read on state television Tuesday evening.

Doumbouya, who seized power in a September 2021 coup, initially proposed a two-year transition to elections but failed to take concrete steps toward organizing a vote. The country missed its self-imposed December 31, 2024, deadline for a return to civilian administration, raising concerns about prolonged military rule.

In July 2024, the junta introduced a draft constitution, which could pave the way for Doumbouya to participate in the next presidential election. Authorities insist that the referendum is a necessary step before elections can be held.

Political opposition remains heavily restricted. Guinea’s two former ruling parties are currently suspended, while the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG)—another key opposition group—has been placed under surveillance.

The mineral-rich nation, a major producer of bauxite and iron ore, is one of several West African countries where military regimes have delayed transitions to democratic governance. Whether the 2025 referendum leads to real democratic progress remains uncertain.