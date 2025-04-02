Niger Junta releases officials of overthrown government

(FRANCE 24 with AFP) – Niger’s ruling military junta has released around 50 political detainees, including former ministers, soldiers, and a journalist, following recommendations from a national conference held in February. However, ousted President Mohamed Bazoum remains in custody despite international calls for his release.

Who Was Released?

Among those freed are:

Mahamane Sani Issoufou – Former oil minister and son of ex-president Mahamadou Issoufou.

Kalla Moutari – Former defense minister.

Ahmat Jidoud – Former finance minister.

Ibrahim Yacoubou – Former energy minister.

Foumakoye Gado – President of the former ruling party, PNDS.

Ousmane Toudou – Journalist.

Alat Mogaskia – Former ambassador to Nigeria.

General Salou Souleymane – Former chief of staff, sentenced in 2018 for a failed coup attempt against then-President Issoufou.

These individuals were detained on charges of “conspiracy to undermine state security” following the July 2023 coup, which brought General Abdourahamane Tiani to power.

Bazoum Remains Detained

Despite releasing key political figures, the junta has not freed Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since his ouster in July 2023. His immunity was lifted, but no trial date has been set, leaving his legal status uncertain.

The February national conference not only recommended political prisoner releases but also extended General Tiani’s rule for five years. During his inauguration last week, Tiani emphasized his commitment to “forgiveness and reconciliation”, while also insisting on the importance of justice.

Shifting Alliances

Since taking power, the Nigerien junta has severed ties with France, expelled French and American troops, and withdrawn from ECOWAS. Instead, it has:

Strengthened relations with military-led Burkina Faso and Mali through the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Deepened cooperation with Russia, as the three countries’ foreign ministers are set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow this week.

Implications for Niger’s Future

The release of detainees signals a partial attempt at political reconciliation, but with Bazoum still imprisoned and the junta tightening its grip, political uncertainty remains high. Meanwhile, Niger’s strategic shift toward Russia and its exit from ECOWAS will continue to reshape regional dynamics in West Africa.