Alliance of Sahel States recall ambassadors from Algeria amid rising tensions

(AP) – The member states of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—announced on Sunday that they have recalled their ambassadors from Algeria.

The move follows an incident involving the downing of a Malian military surveillance drone, which the three-nation alliance described as an “irresponsible act” that violated international law.

According to Mali, the wreckage of the drone was found nearly 10 kilometers south of its shared border with Algeria. However, Algerian authorities claim the drone had entered their airspace by more than two kilometers, prompting them to act.

Amid the growing dispute, Mali has also withdrawn from a regional military coalition that includes Niger, another AES member, and stated that it plans to file a formal complaint with “international bodies” over the incident.

Tensions between Algeria and its southern neighbors have been rising in recent months. The AES was created last year after the three countries withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), opting instead to form their own security alliance led by military governments.

Analysts view the creation of the AES as an effort by the ruling juntas to gain legitimacy amid ongoing international sanctions and strained relations with regional powers.

All three AES countries have cut diplomatic and military ties with France, their former colonial ruler, and are instead deepening relations with Russia.

Algeria once played a central role in mediating the long-running conflict between Mali’s government and Tuareg rebel groups. However, diplomatic ties between Algiers and Bamako have weakened significantly since military coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021.

Algerian officials have criticized Mali’s current government, particularly for its expanded military operations in northern regions and its use of Russian mercenaries and armed drones near Tin Zaouatine, a border town where the drone was reportedly shot down.

Fearing that instability in Mali could spill over into its territory, Algeria has publicly opposed these tactics and expressed concern about their potential consequences for regional security.